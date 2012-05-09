LONDON, May 9 European shares were set to gain on Wednesday, recovering some of their poise after hitting a four-month closing low in the previous session sparked by doubt over Greece's commitment to its bailout pledges following an inconclusive general election, though trade was seen remaining cautious. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.8 percent, while financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.1 percent higher. A late rally helped U.S. stock indexes cut losses to close well above their lows, though this improvement in sentiment failed to spill over into Asian trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1 percent. Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras meets the leaders of Greece's mainstream parties on Wednesday to try to form a coalition government, an effort seen as doomed after he demanded they first agree to tear up the country's EU/IMF bailout deal. An inconclusive election on Sunday has left Athens in political disarray, with no clear path to forming a government, a new election likely within weeks and speculation escalating that Greece could be pushed out of Europe's single currency bloc. "This Greece political uncertainty has the potential to derail the risk rally we have seen this year," Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets, said in a note. The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.7 percent on Tuesday at 1,017.48. The index is approaching bearish territory around the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level - at about 1,011 - of that rally spurred by the ECB's handouts of cheap three-year loans to banks in December and February. Risk assets retreat on Greece bailout uncertainty Wall St falls on Europe, but late buying trims losses Nikkei falls 1.5 pct to three-month closing low Greek political fears push prices up Euro dips as political risks weigh, nears 3-mth low Gold dips to 4-month low on Greece uncertainty Copper rebounds off $8,000; capped by Europe worries Brent slips on Greece jitters, high U.S. oil stocks MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0639 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,363.72 -0.43 % -5.86 NIKKEI 9,045.06 -1.49 % -136.59 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P -1.06 % -5.38 EX-JP S> EUR/USD 1.2982 -0.12 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 79.77 -0.15 % -0.1200 10-YR US TSY 1.835 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.552 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,594.0 -0.68 % -$10.88 US CRUDE $96.69 -0.33 % -0.31 COMPANY NEWS DEXIA Bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia suffered a 431 million euro ($560.1 million) loss in the first quarter largely because of fees to cover state guarantees of its borrowings and writedowns. EADS Louis Gallois, chief executive of aerospace group EADS, may join the board of the FSI as a first step towards a broader reshuffle at the French sovereign investment fund, daily Les Echos reported, without citing sources. SOCIETE GENERALE A lawsuit challenging MBIA Inc's MBI.N 2009 restructuring now has just two plaintiffs remaining among the original 18 banks and financial companies that sued, after France's Natixis SA CNAT.PA dropped out. Bank of America Corp and Societe Generale are the only plaintiffs remaining in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial on May 14. CASINO Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, expects slower sales growth this year but is increasing its pace of new store openings in anticipation of a recovery of consumer demand by the end of the year. French retailer Casino is planning to become the sole controlling shareholder of GPA in June. HOLCIM The world's second largest cement maker said on Wednesday it would keep a firms grip on costs and pass on inflation-induced increases after a harsh European winter hit net profit in the first quarter. COMMERZBANK Commerzbank's first quarter profits fell short of market expectations hit by the Greek debt swap, weak trading and the absence of a one-off effect that had inflated earnings in the year-earlier period. E.ON Germany's No.1 utility posted higher-than-expected sales for the first quarter, helped by a strong performance at its energy trading and renewable units, which offset lower power output following Germany's nuclear shutdown. HENKEL The German consumer goods company said more price increases would help it meet its 2012 guidance as it reported a slightly lower than expected 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter revenue. KLOECKNER & CO Europe's biggest independent steel trader said it would only reach its 2012 profit target if Europe's economy improved in the second half of the year. K+S Core profit at the German potash and salt miner slid less than expected in the first quarter on the back of a nascent uptick in demand for fertiliser which the company expects to gather pace over the year.