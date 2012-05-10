PARIS, May 10 European stock index futures rose early on
Thursday, pointing to a tentative recovery in equities following an almost
uninterrupted 10-day slide, but gains could be capped as investors fret about
Greece's political deadlock and disappointing Chinese trade data.
At 0632 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.8 percent.
Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to form a new
government on Wednesday, pushing the debt-stricken country closer to its second
election in a few weeks and prompting impatient European governments to withhold
part of the latest tranche of rescue funds to be paid on Thursday.
Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will make a last-ditch attempt to
form a government, but chances are seen as slim that Venizelos can clinch a deal
after both the conservatives and leftists tried and failed.
"The game certainly does appear to be changing with talk of a Greek exit now
being openly discussed, something that would have been unheard of a year ago,"
Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note.
Investors were also rattled by macro data out of China showing headline
growth in imports unexpectedly stalled last month and exports were
weaker-than-expected, raising doubts about the strength of the rebound in the
world's second-biggest economy.
Annual growth in imports in April was just 0.3 percent, far below
expectations for an 11 percent increase in a Reuters poll and also weaker than
the 5.3 percent year-on-year rise in March.
European stocks dropped to a four-month low on Wednesday as mounting
political uncertainty in Greece and fears over the Spanish financial system hit
markets, with traders and analysts saying central banks might have to pump more
liquidity into the system.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled 15
percent since mid-March. Spain's IBEX has plummeted 21 percent, hitting
a three-year low on Wednesday on mounting worries over the country's ability to
fix its banking system and deal with its debt pile.
The near two-month slide has dragged valuation ratios to levels not seen
since mid-January, with the Euro STOXX 50 trading at 8.7 times 12-month forward
earnings, with a dividend yield of 4.16 percent, well above 10-year Bund yields
of 1.55 percent.
"European markets are still in a negative momentum, below their 50-day and
200-day moving averages. The risk is to see the indexes hitting their December
lows, about 2 to 5 percent lower depending on the indexes," Aurel BGC chartist
Gerard Sagnier said.
"With the weak risk-reward ratios, it's better to stay neutral and sell into
any rebounds towards the resistance levels," said the chartist, who sees the
Euro STOXX 50's next resistance levels at 2,265 points and 2,320 points.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,354.58 -0.67 % -9.14
NIKKEI 9,009.65 -0.39 % -35.41
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 499.68 -0.22 % -1.11
EUR/USD 1.2953 0.16 % 0.0021
USD/JPY 79.68 0.04 % 0.0300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.870 -- 0.04
10-YR BUND YLD 1.540 -- 0.04
SPOT GOLD $1,594.00 0.22 % $3.55
US CRUDE $96.76 -0.05 % -0.05
COMPANY NEWS:
ARCELORMITTAL
The world's largest steelmaker forecast higher profit in the second quarter
after surprisingly strong earnings in the first three months of the year.
Deutsche Telekom stuck to its full-year outlook after posting
flat core earnings on Thursday, signalling a stabilisation in its European
business and at T-Mobile USA, which lost fewer customers than in previous
quarters.
RWE
Germany's No.2 utility posted first-quarter profits that were in line with
expectations, as losses from high gas purchasing prices and falling margins in
generation were offset by higher profits at its oil and gas exploration unit.
AEGON
The Dutch insurer beat profit expectations on Thursday, helped by cost
reductions, improved equity markets, lower impairments, and positive
revaluations.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation beat expectations
on Thursday with a 78 percent rise in first-quarter profit, thanks in part to
very few natural catastrophes during the period and a rise in premium income.
NATIXIS
The French bank posted a less-than-expected 30 percent drop in quarterly
earnings as increasing asset management revenue helped offset write-downs on
Greek sovereign bonds and an accounting adjustment on its own debt.
The bank also said it plans to close its commodities trading division, as
one of the oldest ringdealing members of the London Metal Exchange becomes the
latest victim of the European debt crisis.
BANKIA
Spain's government on Wednesday took over ailing lender Bankia, the
country's fourth biggest bank, trying to dispel mounting concerns over the cost
of a definitive cleanup of the limping financial sector four years after a
property market crash.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French carmaker and General Motors Co are hammering out agreements
for the projects they want to tackle together as part of their new global
alliance, including expanding the number of vehicles they will build on shared
platforms.
EIFFAGE
The construction and concessions group said it is on track to meet its goal
for sales of 14 billion euros this year after it reported a 1.8 percent rise in
first-quarter revenue.
JCDECAUX
The world's top outdoor advertising group forecast slower growth in the
second quarter because of a slowdown in China and European markets including
France.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italian police searched the headquarters of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
on Wednesday, investigating whether the world's oldest bank misled
regulators over its pricey 2007 purchase of smaller rival Antonveneta from
Spain's Santander.
TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Italy's biggest telecoms group said on Wednesday it would sell assets held
by its television unit to help cut debt at a time when domestic sales are
feeling the pinch of recession.