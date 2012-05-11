PARIS, May 11 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to drop on Friday, resuming a two-week retreat as Greece's political deadlock and a huge loss from JPMorgan rattle investors. Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 26-27 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 45-46 points lower, or down 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 28 points lower, or down 0.9 percent. Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos is due to meet conservative Antonis Samaras on Friday in a last-ditch attempt to form a government and avoid a repeat election, while EU leaders are warning that Greece's membership of the euro is at stake. JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, said it suffered a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy, a shock disclosure that hit financial stocks and the reputation of the bank and its CEO, Jamie Dimon. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0531 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,357.99 0.25 % 3.41 NIKKEI 8,978.38 -0.35 % -31.27 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 494.94 -0.96 % -4.79 EUR/USD 1.2918 -0.09 % -0.0012 USD/JPY 79.83 -0.04 % -0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.855 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.535 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,586.21 -0.47 % -$7.52 US CRUDE $96.08 -1.03 % -1.00 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on euro zone fears, JPMorgan loss Surprising JPMorgan loss hits U.S. stock market late Nikkei holds steady, Nikon surges after earnings Brent falls below $112, euro zone woes weigh Euro hits 3-1/2-mth low, stop-loss sales add to woe Gold heads for worst weekly fall since Copper eases as investors eye China data