LONDON, May 16 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower opening on Wednesday, with major bourses set to plumb fresh 2012 troughs as investors fret about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and falling global demand for commodities. At 0625 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were all down between 0.9 and 1.1 percent. The euro hit a four-month low versus the dollar in Asian trade as investors continued to ditch European assets after Greek politicians failed to put together a ruling coalition following inconclusive May 6 elections, forcing them to form a caretaker government and plan fresh polls. The new vote, expected in mid-June, may tip the balance of power towards leftist parties opposed to the terms of Greece's international bailout. "Ahead of the second round of Greek elections, the Greek crisis will continue to frustrate markets, keeping sentiment under pressure," strategists at Credit Agricole said in a note. "An exit from the euro zone would bear large direct costs for both Greece and the other euro zone member states. Indirect costs could end up even higher as the euro zone no longer looks as 'irreversible', and struggling peripheral countries are facing a renewed confidence crisis." Spain's IBEX plunged to 6,644 on Tuesday, its lowest since June 2003. The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday and the Euro STOXX 50 dropped 1.1 percent, with both indices setting fresh 2012 lows. Technical strategists at Day By Day said the next downside target for the Euro STOXX 50 was 2,131.5 - about 2 percent below Tuesday's close. Europe's heavyweight commodity and energy companies were likely to be hit by further retreats in the prices of natural resources. Adding to the gloom for the sector, BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, said it expects commodity markets to cool further and that investors had lost confidence in the longer-term health of the global economy. That follows a forecast of flattening iron ore demand from China by BHP on March 20, an announcement which contributed to a drop of more than 1 percent on the FTSEurofirst 300 and of 3.6 percent in the European basic resources sector that day. Wednesday's calendar features the Bank of England inflation report at 0930 GMT and U.S. industrial production data at 1315 GMT. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,330.66 -0.57 % -7.69 NIKKEI 8,801.17 -1.12 % -99.57 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -3.32 % -16.25 EUR/USD 1.2695 -0.27 % -0.0035 USD/JPY 80.31 0.15 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.755 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.440 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,532.56 -0.75 % -$11.54 US CRUDE $92.22 -1.87 % -1.76 GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares fall as Greek turmoil saps risk appetite S&P 500 in third straight drop, JC Penney off late Nikkei falls as Greece, China worries hit sentiment TREASURIES: Bonds supported as Greece fears grow EURO GOVT: Bunds open higher on Greek turmoil FOREX: Greek worries push euro to 4-mth low; more losses eyed PRECIOUS: Gold hits 4-1/2 month low on Greek turmoil METALS: London copper slips to 4-mth low on Greece woes Oil falls $1 on rise in U.S. stocks, econ woes CORPORATE NEWS: EADS The Airbus parent took a charge of 158 million euros ($200 million) connected with wing cracks on the A380 superjumbo as it posted better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday. Boeing Co is on track to hit its production rate target for the 787 Dreamliner next year and is studying the possibility of raising that target, the head of the planemaker's commercial airplanes unit said on Tuesday. MAERSK Danish shipping and oil group Maersk reported a surprise increase in net earnings for the first quarter, helped by strong oil and gas results, and said it expected a 2012 result "slightly lower" than last year. TULLOW OIL Company says it is on track to meet 2012 production guidance. REPSOL YPF The large Spanish oil and gas company is sueing Argentina for seizing control of formerly state-owned energy company YPF SA, in which Repsol held a majority stake. E.ON A consortium led by Australia's Macquarie Group has emerged as the front-runner to buy Open Grid Europe, the gas distribution network of Germany's top utility, several sources involved in the process told Reuters. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DEI SIENA The Italian bank said its net profit in the first quarter was 54.5 million euros, down from 140.3 million euros a year ago. It said there was no clear signal of a possible improvement in macroeconomic conditions in the short- or medium-term. BANCA POPOLARE MILANO Italian cooperative lender warned about Greek political instability, and said it would review its targets by the end of June even as it posted a 52.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit. BANCO POPOLARE Italian medium-sized lender ended the first quarter with a net loss of 109 million euros due to losses relating to debt revaluation. BOUYGUES The construction and telecoms group raised its sales forecast for 2012 after a rise in first-quarter earnings. UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT The French video games publisher said it returned to a full-year profit as online sales rose. RICHEMONT The world's second largest luxury goods group is cautiously optimistic for the future despite the unstable economic environment as it posted forecast-beating results, driven by strong Asian demand. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM The company's unit T-Mobile USA, the fourth largest U.S. mobile provider, said it is cutting another 900 jobs to preserve cash for investment in its network after its proposed $39 billion purchase by AT&T Inc failed late last year due to regulatory opposition. LUFTHANSA The airline is interested in purchasing Portugal's flag carrier that is set to be privatised this year, the Financial Times reported. ASTRAZENECA Amylin Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. maker of diabetes-focused medicines, has attracted a string of potential suitors, including AstraZeneca, the Financial Times reported, quoting people close to the situation. RBS Royal Bank of Scotland's chief executive, Stephen Hester, is not being paid enough for his work, according to some of the taxpayer-backed lender's largest shareholders, Britain's Daily Telegraph reports. Separately, The Times writes that some of Britain's biggest and most influential institutional investors have warned the British government not to do a sweetheart deal with a sovereign wealth fund to jump-start the stalled sale of its stakes in RBS and Lloyds.