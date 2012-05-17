PARIS, May 17 European stock index futures pointed to a slight
rebound on Thursday following an almost uninterrupted three-week drop, but gains
could be limited by intensifying worries over Greece's finances and its ailing
banking sector.
At 0620 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.6 percent.
Investors found some relief, however, in the minutes of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's most recent policy-setting meeting, released late on Wednesday,
showing that several policymakers last month thought the central bank might need
to do more to support the economy if the recovery stumbles.
The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it had stopped providing
liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not been successfully recapitalised.
Greece's bank support fund will allocate 18 billion euros by next week to
the country's four biggest lenders as an interim recapitalisation, its head said
on Wednesday. Significant bond swap writedowns to cut the country's debt nearly
wiped out the capital base of National Bank, Alpha, Eurobank
and Piraeus, which need to meet a 9 percent Core Tier 1
capital ratio target by September.
The head of the World Bank said on Wednesday that a decision by Greece to
leave Europe's common currency zone would raise big questions about the impact
on Spain, Italy and other euro zone countries with big debt loads that are
undergoing structural reforms.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled about
8 percent in three weeks, and 17 percent since mid-March, hit by the return of
fears over the euro zone debt crisis.
Spain's IBEX benchmark has plunged to a level not seen since 2003,
while Greece's ATG index has hit a 20-year low.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0536 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,324.80 -0.44 % -5.86
NIKKEI 8,865.12 0.73 % 63.95
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.25 1.26 % 5.98
EUR/USD 1.2746 0.24 % 0.0031
USD/JPY 80.25 -0.09 % -0.0700
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.791 -- 0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 1.461 -- -0.04
SPOT GOLD $1,550.05 0.76 % $11.75
US CRUDE $93.61 0.86 % 0.80
COMPANY NEWS:
HSBC
Europe's biggest bank said it has made sustainable cost savings of $2
billion after one year of a 3-year turnaround plan, and is on target to meet its
return on equity and other financial targets.
BANKIA
Clients of the troubled Spanish bank that was nationalized last week have
taken out over 1 billion euros from their accounts since last Wednesday, El
Mundo newspaper reported on Thursday citing information from a board meeting
held yesterday and seen by the paper.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Berlin's new airport will probably not open before March 2013 because of
problems with fire regulations, sources said on Wednesday, further embarrassing
authorities who had predicted a three-month delay from the original date of June
3.
ADIDAS
The company has sued to stop a U.S. sporting goods retailer and a
skateboarding equipment maker from selling sneakers with three parallel diagonal
stripes, a design it contends looks too much like its own.
RWE
The Nabucco Consortium has submitted a proposal for the smaller Nabucco West
version of its pipeline project to the Shah Deniz 2 group that plans to ship 16
billion cubic metres (bcm) of Azeri natural gas to Europe, the Nabucco group
said on Wednesday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Royal Bank of Canada and Credit Suisse are among suitors who have
put in initial bids to buy the non-U.S. wealth management business of Bank of
America in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion, sources said.