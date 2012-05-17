PARIS, May 17 European stocks were seen opening
flat on Thursday, as investors take a breather following an
almost uninterrupted three-week slump, but the pause could be
short-lived as brewing worries over debt-stricken Greece
continue to weigh on sentiment.
Investors were reassured, however, by the minutes of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy-setting meeting,
released late on Wednesday, showing that several policymakers
last month thought the central bank might need to do more to
support the economy if the recovery stumbles.
The European Central Bank late on Wednesday said it has
stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not
been successfully recapitalised.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open up 2 to 3 points, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX
to open up 2 to 5 points, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40
to open down 6 points, or 0.2 percent.
----------------------------------------------------------------
---------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0536 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,324.80 -0.44 % -5.86
NIKKEI 8,865.12 0.73 % 63.95
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.25 1.26 % 5.98
EUR/USD 1.2746 0.24 % 0.0031
USD/JPY 80.25 -0.09 % -0.0700
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.791 -- 0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 1.461 -- -0.04
SPOT GOLD $1,550.05 0.76 % $11.75
US CRUDE $93.61 0.86 % 0.80
