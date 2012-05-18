LONDON, May 18 European shares were set to open sharply lower on
Friday, heading for their worst weekly loss since late November as ratings
downgrades on Spanish banks and Greece's sovereign debt further heightened
concerns about the euro crisis.
At 0622 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 1.3 percent
while Germany's DAX futures were down 1.2 percent and futures on
France's CAC were 0.9 percent lower. Financial spreadbetters expected
Britain's FTSE 100 to open 60 to 68 points lower, or as much as 1.3
percent.
Moody's Investors Service cut the long-term debt and deposit ratings of 16
Spanish banks, including the euro zone's largest Banco Santander,
saying the government's ability to support some lenders had weakened.
The downgrades rekindled fears that the Spanish government's costly reform
of the country's banking sector would push Madrid's financing costs to
unsustainable levels.
The Spanish government was forced last week to rescue the country's fourth
largest lender, Bankia, which was due to report first quarter results
on Friday after delaying the release by two days, stoking fears over the scale
of its losses.
Bankia's stock fell 14.1 on Thursday after a newspaper report, later denied,
suggested it had lost 1 billion euros of its 111 billion euros in retail and
corporate deposits in the past week.
"All in all, it leads to a dark and tiresome open for European bourses, with
around 1.5 percent expected to be wiped off," Chris Weston, institutional trader
at IG Markets, said.
"However, we have seen more aggressive selling, predictably in the Ibex
...(and) the technicals looks woeful."
The Euro STOXX 50 index hit a six-month low on Thursday, having
fallen 17.7 percent from its March peak and 3.6 percent since elections in
Greece earlier this month delivered no clear winner.
Parties opposing the terms of the country's bailout gained popularity,
raising the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone, but a poll published on
Thursday showed Greeks - due to vote again next month - were returning to the
establishment parties which negotiated the aid package.
Fitch Ratings downgraded the country's debt a further notch on Thursday and
warned a Greek exit from the euro area would be "probable" if June's elections
failed to produce a government with a mandate to continue with the EU-IMF
programme.
"Policy makers in EMU (European monetary union) will now be weighing the
cost of backstopping Greece over this 4/8 week period against the (unknown) cost
of Greece's exit," UniCredit said in a note.
"Keeping Greece in will probably be judged the lesser of two evils in the
near term."
Developments in China contributed to the sombre mood on Friday as Chinese
home prices fell for a second month in April.
The housing ministry said the government would keep clamping down on
property speculation, dashing hopes that China was ready to relax some curbs to
bolster economic growth.
------------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS: Asia shares plunge on Spain, growth worries
Nikkei loses over 2 pct on Spain bank worries, yen
US STOCKS: Nervous investors send S&P lower for fifth day
Greek, Spanish woes push euro towards 2012 low;yen off highs
Copper inches above 4-mth lows; euro zone weighs
Gold extends gains, but heads for 3rd straight weekly drop
Brent hits 2012 low on Europe turmoil, weak US data
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 622 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,304.8 -1.51 % -19.94
NIKKEI 8,611.3 -2.99 % -265.28
MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -2.83 % -13.45
EX-JP US>
EUR/USD 1.2661 -0.18 % -0.0023
USD/JPY 79.20 -0.18 % -0.1400
10-YR US TSY 1.712 -- 0.02
YLD
10-YR BUND 1.402 -- -0.03
YLD
SPOT GOLD $1,570. -0.18 % -$2.86
9
US CRUDE $92.00 -0.61 % -0.56
COMPANY NEWS
SANTANDER, BBVA
Moody's Investors Service cut the long-term debt and deposit ratings of 16
Spanish banks on Thursday, saying the government's ability to support some banks
had weakened. Moody's cut Santander's bank financial strength rating and
standalone credit assessment by two notches to C/A3 from B-/A1. BBVA, Spain's
second largest lender, saw its ratings cut to A3/C/A3, with a negative outlook.
[ID: nL1E8GHFBO]
ING
Global insurers Manulife Financial Corp, Metlife and
Prudential Financial Corp PRU.N are among suitors expected to place first-round
bids on Friday to buy ING Groep's Asia life insurance unit in a deal worth about
$6.5 billion to $7 billion, sources familiar with the matter said. [ID:
nL4E8GI00D]
ARCELORMITTAL
Steelmaker Nucor Corp said it will buy steel foundation distributor
Skyline Steel LLC from ArcelorMittal for about $605 million.
RENAULT
Renault-Nissan is going full throttle with its expansion plans in India and
is aiming to double its production to 800,000 cars at its Chennai plant by
2015-16, The Economic Times said.
PPR
Italian online fashion retailer Yoox and French luxury and retail
giant PPR said on Thursday they were in talks on a possible e-commerce
project.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
The stock exchange operator said it had entered a cooperation agreement with
the China Financial Futures Exchange to share knowledge and information,
including an employee exchange programme.
Related news
SOLAR
The United States hit Chinese solar companies with punitive import tariffs of 30
percent or more on Thursday, ruling they had dumped cut-price solar panels into
the U.S. market.