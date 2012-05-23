PARIS, May 23 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Wednesday, reversing a two-session recovery rally and tracking losses on Wall Street as expectation for swift new measures at a EU meeting to resolve the euro zone crisis faded. Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 61-64 points lower, or down 1.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 89-94 points lower, or down 1.5 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 39-40 points lower, or down 1.3 percent. EU leaders will meet on Wednesday, with the discussions set to focus on potential euro-zone bonds and whether they can help tackle the debt crisis, despite strong German opposition to the idea. Greek banks will be in focus again, after the country's bank stability fund approved an 18 billion euro injection to rescue its four largest banks, and an official said they would get the urgently needed funds as soon Wednesday. The ailing Spanish banking sector will also be in the spotlight, after sources said the Spanish government is set to outline on Wednesday its plan to restructure the recently nationalised Bankia and announce how much additional money it will pump into the lender. Adding to investors' concerns, Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who aims to turn a Sept. 12 election into a referendum on the euro and EU membership, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday aimed at postponing the Dutch parliament's ratification of Europe's permanent bailout fund until after the vote. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 3.8 percent since hitting a near six-month low on Friday. The index's next support level is at 2,169.89 points, which represents the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's slide from late April to last Friday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,316.63 0.05 % 0.64 NIKKEI 8,559.99 -1.94 % -169.3 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 463.80 -1.93 % -9.11 EUR/USD 1.2668 -0.14 % -0.0018 USD/JPY 79.59 -0.46 % -0.3700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.767 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.448 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,558.61 -0.59 % -$9.29 US CRUDE $91.09 -0.83 % -0.76 GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets retreat on caution before EU summit Wall St ends flat after late volatility Nikkei down 1.2 percent, sensitive to euro fears Euro nears 21-month low on Greek worries; Aussie falls PRECIOUS-Gold slumps on scepticism of EU meeting METALS-Copper comes off one-week high on Europe caution Brent slips on potential Iran deal, economy concerns