PARIS, May 28 European stocks were set to rise on Monday, gaining ground for a third consecutive session, helped by polls showing Greece's conservatives regaining a lead ahead of the elections which would allow the formation of a pro-bailout government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone. At 0616 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.0-1.1 percent. Five polls published in Greece's weekend press showed the conservative New Democracy party with a lead of between 0.5 and 5.7 points over the anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA party, though analysts said the race was still too close to call. The euro bounced off two-year lows following the polls, triggering covering of short positions, while Asian stocks also rose. "Markets have given weight to Greek polls that saw a shift back towards the conservative party which reflects a nation starting to understand its options," said Andrew Taylor, financial markets strategist at GFT Markets, in Sydney. "For traders however, basing decisions from the outcome of polls that in reality have no fundamental influence should do so at their own risk." Bankia will be in the spotlight again after a government source said on Sunday Spain may recapitalise the lender with Spanish government bonds in return for shares in the bank which last week asked for rescue funding of 19 billion euros. Trading volumes should remain muted on Monday, with U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day, while markets in a number of European countries including Switzerland, Norway, Denmark and Austria were closed for a bank holiday. Monday is also a bank holiday in France and Germany, although their equity markets were open. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,317.82 -0.22 % -2.86 NIKKEI 8,593.15 0.15 % 12.76 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 465.91 0.47 % 2.20 EUR/USD 1.2598 0.26 % 0.0033 USD/JPY 79.37 -0.36 % -0.2900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.747 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.397 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,578.89 0.34 % $5.34 US CRUDE $91.72 0.95 % 0.86 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro up from lows, remain fragile Wall St scores weekly gains, but sags for the day Japan's Nikkei steady after long decline; Renesas tumbles Euro off 2-yr lows on Greek polls but rally seen fragile METALS-Copper gains, supported by Greece election hopes Brent crude rises above $107; Greece, Iran eyed Gold inches up on euro rebound; Europe worries linger ID:nL4E8GS03B] COMPANY NEWS: Bankia On Saturday Bankia, which has been rescued by the government, revealed the extent of future losses it expects on real estate assets, refinanced loans and mortgages, and said it was preparing to sell off stakes it has in big corporations. On Sunday a government source said the government was mulling recapitalizing Bankia via an injection of government bonds, which the bank can then use as collateral to raise cash at the European Central Bank. INTESA SANPAOLO Italy's biggest retail bank has told unions it could merge or close nearly one fifth of its Italian branches to cut costs, a union leader said on Sunday. CEO Enrico Cucchiani is due to meet with union representatives in Rome on Wednesday, he said. EADS The European aerospace and defence company would have to rethink its cost structure if the euro zone collapsed and Europe returned to a system of national currencies, outgoing Chief Executive Louis Gallois said. THYSSENKRUPP The steel company's Steel Americas business, which the company may put up for sale, will continue posting operating losses until at least next year, Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told a German newspaper. HOCHTIEF Hochtief AG sees potential for billions of euros of revenue from joint projects with Spanish parent ACS, the German builder's finance chief told a German newspaper. SOLARWORLD, SMA SOLAR German solar power plants produced a world record 22 gigawatts of electricity per hour - equal to 20 nuclear power stations at full capacity - through the midday hours on Friday and Saturday, the head of a renewable energy think tank said. CONTINENTAL AG The automotive supplier's customer for an internet-capable multimedia head unit announced in January is PSA Peugeot-Citroen, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing company sources. PPR Italian online fashion retailer Yoox and the French luxury giant are continuing talks to set up an e-commerce venture with the aim of striking a final deal in the coming months, Yoox said in a statement on Friday. ENI, SNAM Italy moved to split gas company Snam from oil major Eni on Friday as it looks to boost competition to lower energy prices and take a lead in building a European gas transport champion. In a decree, the government said Eni had up to 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam which is worth around 6 billion euros at current market prices. EDF The German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg wants the French utility to pay back 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) that it feels it overpaid for a 45 percent stake in Germany's third-biggest utility ENBW, EDF said on Friday. SANOFI Biotechnology company Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc has drawn initial bids from the French drugmaker and its U.S. peer Merck & Co Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources. UPM-KYMMENE The Finnish forestry group has sold premises of its closed Albbruck paper mill in Germany for undisclosed sum to Karl Unternehmensgruppe, that will seek new businesses for the site, UPM said late on Friday. For more on the company, click on