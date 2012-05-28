PARIS, May 28 European stocks were seen rising on Monday,
gaining ground for the third consecutive session, helped by polls showing
Greece's conservatives regaining a lead ahead of the elections which would allow
the formation of a pro-bailout government committed to keeping the country in
the euro zone.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 14 to 16
points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 30 to
35 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open
16 to 21 points higher, or as much as 0.7 percent.
Five polls published in Greece's weekend press showed the conservative New
Democracy party with a lead of between 0.5 and 5.7 points over the anti-bailout
leftist SYRIZA party, though analysts said the race was still too close to call.
The euro bounced off two-year lows following the polls, triggering covering
of short positions, while Asian stocks also rose.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,317.82 -0.22 % -2.86
NIKKEI 8,596.00 0.18 % 15.61
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 465.91 0.47 % 2.20
EUR/USD 1.2594 0.22 % 0.0028
USD/JPY 79.40 -0.33 % -0.2600
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.747 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.376 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,577.99 0.28 % $4.44
US CRUDE $91.66 0.88 % 0.80
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro up from lows, remain fragile
Wall St scores weekly gains, but sags for the day
Japan's Nikkei steady after long decline; Renesas tumbles
Euro off 2-yr lows on Greek polls but rally seen fragile
METALS-Copper gains, supported by Greece election hopes
Brent crude rises above $107; Greece, Iran eyed
Gold inches up on euro rebound; Europe worries linger ID:nL4E8GS03B]