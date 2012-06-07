PARIS, June 7 European stocks were set to rise on Thursday,
adding to the previous session's sharp rally, as investors bet policymakers in
Europe could soon unveil measures to prop up troubled Spanish banks and that
further monetary stimulus may be on the way in the United States.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 42 to 45
points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to open 51 to
53 points higher, or as much as 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
28 to 30 points higher, or as much as 1 percent.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve's second-highest official laid out the
case for the central bank to provide more support to the fragile economy. In a
speech in Boston, Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the Fed, cited risks from
ongoing housing problems, a weak jobs market and worsening financial conditions,
and her comments suggest the Fed may be close to easing policy again.
On the euro zone front, even though Spain has not yet requested assistance
and is resisting being placed under international supervision, Germany and
European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to rescue the country's
banking sector, sources said.
Investors awaited Spain's debt auction on Thursday, with the country set to
tap the market for between 1 and 2 billion euros ($1.25-2.5 billion), split
between three bonds, with results of the auction due around 0840 GMT.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0529 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,315.13 2.3 % 29.63
NIKKEI 8,640.89 1.26 % 107.36
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 467.22 1.5 % 6.91
EUR/USD 1.2566 -0.09 % -0.0011
USD/JPY 79.41 0.24 % 0.1900
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.635 -- -0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 1.349 -- 0.06
SPOT GOLD $1,621.26 0.24 % $3.83
US CRUDE $85.45 0.51 % 0.43
GLOBAL MRKTS-Markets up on hopes for Spanish banks, stimulus
Wall St climbs 2 pct on talk of Spain solution
Nikkei extends recovery on hopes over euro zone, U.S. action
FOREX-Euro firm on policy hopes, Aussie jumps on jobs data
Brent above $100 on Fed stimulus hopes, euro zone optimism
Gold edges up ahead of Bernanke testimony
Copper rises on hopes of euro zone rescue, stimulus boost