LONDON, June 11 European shares are set to surge on Monday, with investors seen rushing back to riskier assets after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to help its battered banks, and Chinese trade data beat predictions. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 99 points higher, or 1.8 percent, Germany's DAX to jump 159-161 points, or as much as 2.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to climb 60 to 64 points, or as much as 2.1 percent. Asian markets leapt and U.S. stock futures climbed as sentiment improved after the 17-nation euro currency area agreed on Saturday to lend Madrid up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund, more than an initial audit suggested it might need. But investors are expected to remain jittery as, after the euro zone's latest help for Spain following bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal, the focus will shift to Greece's re-run election on June 17 as the poll result could determine whether the country stays or leaves the euro zone. On Monday, the European stock market is also likely to get some support from Chinese data. While manufacturing-related figures pointed to domestic economic weakness, the country's exports and imports figures were much stronger than expected. Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2.1 percent, while U.S. stocks futures were up 1 to 1.3 percent. On Friday, the FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.2 percent lower at 982.30 points. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0544 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,325.66 0.81 % 10.67 NIKKEI 8,640.04 2.14 % 180.78 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 2.09 % 9.67 EUR/USD 1.2644 -0.09 % -0.0012 USD/JPY 79.61 0.08 % 0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.712 -- 0.08 10-YR BUND YLD 1.338 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,600.49 0.42 % $6.64 US CRUDE $86.12 2.4 % 2.02