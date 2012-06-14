PARIS, June 14 European stocks were seen falling on Thursday,
adding to the previous session's losses as Spain's downgrade by Moody's rattled
investors ahead of bond auction by Italy.
The credit ratings agency slashed its rating on Spanish government debt on
Wednesday by three notches to 'Baa3' from 'A3', saying the newly-approved euro
zone plan to help Spain's banks will increase the country's debt burden.
Italy will also be in the spotlight as the country, battling market
speculation that it too may eventually need a bailout, is set to offer up to 4.5
billion euros in bonds at an auction on Thursday, with the focus on the
borrowing costs, seen sharply rising.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 8 to 9
points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 1
point to down 3 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40
to open 1 to 7 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,314.88 -0.7 % -9.3
NIKKEI 8,581.00 -0.08 % -6.84
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 469.83 -0.37 % -1.74
EUR/USD 1.2579 0.14 % 0.0017
USD/JPY 79.43 0.01 % 0.0100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.615 -- 0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.466 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,622.35 0.33 % $5.27
US CRUDE $83.00 0.46 % 0.38
