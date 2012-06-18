LONDON, June 18 European shares are set to surge on Monday as a
narrow election victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties over radical leftists
eased some immediate concerns about the debt-laden country leaving the euro
zone, with cyclical stocks like banks seen rising sharply.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
rose 1.6-2.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted London's
FTSE to open as much as 1.2 percent higher, although the potential
longevity of the rally was already being questioned by some analysts.
Greek shares slumped 25 percent last month and the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares fell 6.7 percent on worries an exit of
Greece from the currency bloc would destabilise markets, fuel contagion to Spain
and Italy and hurt companies exposed to the region, especially banks.
U.S. stock futures gained on Monday, the euro hit a one-month high, Asian
stocks made sharp gains and metals prices surged following the election results
that showed the two main pro-bailout parties were set to win 162 seats in the
300-seat parliament, just beating the radical leftists who rejected austerity
measures.
"It looks like Greece will get the next tranche of its bailout, but
basically nothing has been resolved. Sovereign debt remains elevated, but for
today at least, equities are likely to achieve a half-hearted bounce," Jeremy
Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles Stanley, said.
The radical left SYRIZA bloc, which had promised to tear up the bailout deal
signed in March with the European Union and International Monetary Fund, scored
strongly in the election and promised to continue its opposition to the painful
austerity measures demanded of Greece.
"Our probabilities for Grexit (Greek exit) remain unchanged in the range
between 50 percent and 75 percent over the next 12 to 18 months," Citigroup said
in a note.
"While the outcome of the election, and the likely agreement on an ND-led
government has reduced the risk of an exit in the very near term, with the large
role of SYRIZA in Parliament and its power to organize protest against further
austerity measures and far-reaching structural reforms on the streets, it looks
to us unlikely that Greece will be able to fulfill only slightly amended
conditions of the MoU."
Expectations of another round of quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal
Reserve also supported sentiment, although investors are likely to remain
cautious as policymakers are yet to come up with a bold plan to resolve the euro
zone debt crisis that has resulted in several European countries seeking
international bailouts.
Leaders of the world's Group of 20 major economies, meeting for a summit in
Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, are set to confirm they will make new
crisis-fighting loans to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Europe's debt
crisis threatens to stretch Europe's own rescue funds, underscoring the need for
a bigger war chest at the IMF.
"Even though the rally in risk may continue for a while, it is no time to
get euphoric. The world economy is still in a bad shape and for Greece and
others, formidable challenges still lay ahead," said Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
Focus will be on banking stocks, which fell nearly 12 percent in May
on jitters over the euro zone's handling of the debt crisis. Banks have taken a
hit on their balance sheets as several lenders are highly exposed to countries
such as Greece and Spain.
Miners are expected to mirror strong gains in base metals prices, with
copper hitting a near three-week high on expectations of an improvement in
demand for key raw materials.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0638 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,342.84 1.03 % 13.74
NIKKEI 8,721.02 1.77 % 151.7
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.38 % 6.53
EUR/USD 1.2706 -0.11 % -0.0014
USD/JPY 79.22 0.42 % 0.3300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.630 -- 0.04
10-YR BUND YLD 1.509 -- 0.08
SPOT GOLD $1,621.80 -0.37 % -$5.99
US CRUDE $84.88 1.01 % 0.85
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE POST
Germany's KfW has approached investment banks about the sale of at
least part of its stake in Deutsche Post DHL, which has a market value of 4.9
billion euros ($6.2 billion), three people familiar with the process said.
VIVENDI
French industrialist Vincent Bollore, who has become one of Vivendi largest
shareholders, intends to accept a seat on the media company's board in autumn,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
The Anglo-Dutch oil giant is believed to be considering making an improved
offer of 1.4 billion pounds for Mozambique-focused explorer Cove Energy
to see off a rival bid from Thai energy group PTT Exploration & Production
, the Sunday Express said.
AXA
Axa Private Equity has raised $7.1 billion from outside investors marking
the largest fund targeting investors looking to sell out of their buyout
positions, the Financial Times reported.
TESCO
Japan's No.2 general retailer Aeon Corp plans to buy the Japan
business of Tesco for a nominal sum, sources with knowledge of the matter said
on Monday.
GLENCORE
The Swiss-based commodities trader said on Friday it has agreed to an
extension of the Canadian government's review of its proposed takeover of
Viterra Inc, Canada's biggest grain handler.
TOTAL
Total Petrochemicals France has been put under a manslaughter investigation
over a blast at a plant in eastern France that killed two people, its parent
company said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
The former head of Britain's biggest mobile phone company Everything
Everywhere approached private equity groups six months ago about an 8 billion
pound ($12.5 billion) buyout but found no takers, investment banking sources
said.
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Rhoen-Klinikum's two biggest shareholders are selling their holdings to
Fresenius, putting the German healthcare group well on its way to taking over
the hospital operator. Related news
LUFTHANSA
Munich residents voted against development of a third runway at Germany's
second-biggest airport, dealing another blow to airlines clamouring for growth
in the country.
RWE
Germany's second-biggest utility is abandoning altogether plans to build new
nuclear power plants outside its German home market, where the government
decided last year to phase out nuclear power.
THYSSENKRUPP
Brazil's government wants to prevent the German steelmaker from selling its
majority stake in local slab-making joint venture CSA to another foreign
company, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.