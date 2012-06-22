By Blaise Robinson PARIS, June 22 Europe's main stock indexes were set to drop on Friday, adding to the previous session's losses, as bleak U.S. manufacturing data and the downgrade of 15 of the world's biggest banks by Moody spooked investors. At 0627 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.8-1 percent. Late on Thursday, Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's top banks, cutting credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets activities, but banks criticized the move as backward looking. Credit Suisse, which last week was warned about weak capital levels by Switzerland's central bank, suffered a three-notch downgrade. U.S. stock indexes shed around 2 percent on Thursday, posting their worst session in three weeks, hurt by the Philly Fed's mid-Atlantic factory index, which fell to minus 16.6 in June, an unexpected contraction in the region's factory activity. Wall Street's sell-off intensified after a bearish call from Goldman Sachs, which recommended clients build short positions on the S&P 500 index on expectations of more economic weakness. "We are recommending a short position in the S&P 500 index with a target of 1,285," (roughly 5 percent below current levels), Goldman Sachs said in a note. Investors will keep an eye on the outcome of a meeting of German, French, Italian and Spanish leaders, who will try to find common ground to restore confidence in the euro zone ahead of a full EU summit next week, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel likely to be outnumbered. Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti told the Guardian on Friday individual euro zone countries face "escalating speculative attacks" unless a lasting solution to Europe's financial crisis is found at next week's summit of EU leaders. "Despite all the stress surrounding the debt crisis, there are plenty of potential solutions to get out of this mess. They could transform the ECB into something like the U.S. Treasury which would sell eurobonds while country members would have to turn to the Treasury to finance themselves," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities. "But for now, markets remain rocky so I'm buying option calls instead of cash equities, with maturities no longer than September, after which we'll face another issue: the U.S. 'fiscal cliff'," he said. Thebault also recommends setting up call spreads to benefit from the market's strong swings. To play a call spread, an investor buys call options at a specific strike price while also selling the same number of calls at a lower strike price, a way to capture market movements without directly buying and selling stocks. Spanish banks will be in the spotlight on Friday after independent audits showed late on Thursday that Spain's banks would need 51-62 billion euros ($64-78 billion) in extra capital to weather a serious downturn in the economy, less than a 100-billion-euro aid package offered by the euro zone. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 7.3 percent since a low hit in early June and the index tested a key resistance level on Thursday, its 50-day moving average, but failed to close above it. The broader FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has triggered a strongly bearish technical signal called 'death cross', as the index's 50-day moving average crossed below the 200-day moving average, which usually means further losses in the index six months down the road. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,325.51 -2.23 % -30.18 NIKKEI 8,798.35 -0.29 % -25.72 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 470.03 -1.49 % -7.13 EUR/USD 1.2545 -0.01 % -0.0001 USD/JPY 80.39 0.22 % 0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.621 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.525 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,562.60 -0.18 % -$2.82 US CRUDE $78.38 0.23 % 0.18 GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as US data darkens global outlook US STOCKS-Wall St suffers worst loss in three weeks Nikkei falls 0.9 pct on slowing global growth fears FOREX-Dollar upbeat after growth worries hit riskier assets PRECIOUS-Gold heads for biggest weekly loss since December Copper hits 2-wk low, eyes 7th weekly loss in eight Brent below $90, set for weekly loss on grim demand outlook COMPANY NEWS: SPANISH BANKS Spain's banks will need up to 62 billion euros in capital needs under stressed economic conditions, independent audits presented on Thursday showed. CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse, which last week was warned about weak capital levels by Switzerland's central bank, was the only bank in the group to suffer a three-notch downgrade. But its new A1 deposit and senior debt ratings still rank higher than many of its peers. FRENCH BANKS Ratings agency Moody's cut BNP Paribas' long-term debt and deposit ratings by two notches to A2, Societe Generale's long-term debt and deposit ratings by one notch to A2 and Credit Agricole's long-term debt and deposit ratings by two notches to A2. RENAULT The French carmaker hopes it will lower its breakeven point by reducing the number of cars built and sold per year to 2.4 million from 2.6 million, its chief operating officer told the Automotive News Europe Congress. ROCHE A late-stage study showed that women with an aggressive type of breast cancer lived significantly longer when treated with Roche's new breast cancer drug Perjeta, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday. BAYER Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that U.S. regulators have declined to approve a new use for its Xarelto blood clot preventer, a drug it developed in partnership with Bayer, to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients with acute coronary syndrome. THYSSENKRUPP Russian steel company Severstal has no plans to buy an Alabama facility that ThyssenKrupp is looking to sell, Chief Executive Alexey Mordashov said on Thursday.