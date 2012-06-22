PARIS, June 22 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to drop on Friday, adding to the previous session's losses, as bleak U.S. manufacturing data and the downgrade of 15 of the world's biggest banks by Moody spooked investors. Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 47 to 56 points lower, or down 1 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 53 to 56 points lower, or down 1 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 24 to 27 points lower, or down 0.9 percent. Late on Thursday, Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's top banks, cutting credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets activities, but banks criticized the move as backward looking. Credit Suisse, which last week was warned about weak capital levels by Switzerland's central bank, suffered a three-notch downgrade. U.S. stock indexes shed around 2 percent on Thursday, posting their worst session in three weeks, hurt by the Philly Fed's mid-Atlantic factory index, which fell to minus 16.6 in June, an unexpected contraction in the region's factory activity. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,325.51 -2.23 % -30.18 NIKKEI 8,801.09 -0.26 % -22.98 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 470.31 -1.44 % -6.85 EUR/USD 1.2554 0.06 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 80.39 0.22 % 0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.623 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.521 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,564.83 -0.04 % -$0.59 US CRUDE $78.50 0.38 % 0.30 GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as US data darkens global outlook US STOCKS-Wall St suffers worst loss in three weeks Nikkei falls 0.9 pct on slowing global growth fears FOREX-Dollar upbeat after growth worries hit riskier assets PRECIOUS-Gold heads for biggest weekly loss since December Copper hits 2-wk low, eyes 7th weekly loss in eight Brent below $90, set for weekly loss on grim demand outlook