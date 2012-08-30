LONDON, Aug 30 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 18 to 21 points, or as much as 0.37 percent lower, Germany's DAX to open down by 34 to 38 points, or as much as 0.5 percent lower, and France's CAC-40 to open 15 to 20 points down, or as much as 0.6 percent lower. Spreadbetters said European equities were likely to track overnight stock market declines in Asia, which fell on worries over the weak global economy, while traders added that doubts over the European Central Bank's (ECB) response to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis could also weigh on equity markets. "Despite U.S. markets closing a fraction higher, pessimism has returned during the Asian session as weak economic data points to a continued slow down in growth," said London Capital dealer Jonathan Sudaria. "Also weighing on markets is the brewing discord surrounding the ECB's bond buying plan. Whilst (ECB head) Mario Draghi appears to be pressing ahead with the preparations for the firing of his bazooka, the objections from the Bundesbank are creating uncertainty about how viable his efforts are," he added. European stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday in extremely low volumes with investors reluctant to boost their exposure to risk pending messages from central banks about any further stimulus measures. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.2 percent lower at 1,086.24 points, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 2,434.23 points. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0542 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,410.49 0.08 % 1.19 NIKKEI 8,986.79 -0.92 % -83.02 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 485.11 -0.96 % -4.68 EUR/USD 1.2549 0.16 % 0.0020 USD/JPY 78.60 -0.1 % -0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.649 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.371 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,658.01 0.13 % $2.07 US CRUDE $95.13 -0.38 % -0.36 > Asian shares hit 1-mth low, euro steady before Bernanke speech > Wall St up after housing data; volume lowest of year > Nikkei drops as investors turn bearish before Bernanke speech > Bonds ease as market takes in new debt supply > Euro inches higher; Aussie hits 1-month low > Gold stuck in tight range before Fed speech > LME copper falls as China stimulus hopes fade; c.bankers eyed > Brent crude edges down toward $112, storm impact limited COMPANY NEWS: NOKIA : Samsung Electronics became the first handset maker to announce a smartphone using Microsoft's latest mobile software, making its surprise, hurried announcement just days before the highly anticipated launch of Nokia's version. CARREFOUR : Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, plans to cut up to 600 jobs in France as part of plans by new boss Georges Plassat to cut costs and put the struggling company back on track. FERRAGAMO : Up-market Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo expects "significant" sales growth in 2012 despite weaker consumption in part of China, confirming the strength of global luxury players despite financial turmoil. EDENRED : French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred forecast that full-year operating profit would be at least as high as last year, boosted by strong growth in Latin America and despite a worsening environment in Europe.