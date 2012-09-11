LONDON, Sept 11 European shares looked set to
fall on Tuesday as some investors grew wary in the run-up to a
German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's bailout
funds and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.
At 0641 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down
0.3 percent, while futures for Germany's DAX and for
France's CAC were down 0.2 percent.
Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open down 31 to 34 points, or as much as 0.6 percent.
Germany's constitutional court holds the fate of the euro in
its hands when it rules on Wednesday whether the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) can go ahead.
Few expect the court to reject the European Stability
Mechanism and fiscal pact outright, not least because of the
devastating blow this could deal to financial markets, but some
think the judges might impose tough conditions.
Germany's constitutional court said on Tuesday it would not
postpone the ruling, despite a new legal challenge by a
eurosceptic lawmaker.
"Indexes have recently reached key targets, so it's just
normal to get a bit of profit taking - nothing to worry about,"
said Lionel Jardin, head of institutional sales at Assya
Capital, in Paris.
"We're waiting for the German court decision, but most
importantly, we're waiting for the Fed later in the week, and
the consensus is that there will be new measures to support the
economy, which will be good news for the market."
Expectations are running high that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will announce a third round of quantitative easing on Thursday.
"With little on the data card today, markets will revert to
the QE3 'will they' or 'won't they' guessing game ahead of this
week's FOMC decision. They will also need to contend with
the rumours and headline trading surrounding the German Court
ruling," GFT market strategist Andrew Taylor said in a note.
"Preferences are for a sell on rallies of those markets that
have overshot... as doubts start to get the better of stimulus
expectations."
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0641 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,429.0 -0.61 % -8.84
NIKKEI 8,807.3 -0.7 % -61.99
MSCI ASIA -0.09 % -0.45
EX-JP
EUR/USD 1.2784 0.21 % 0.0027
USD/JPY 78.19 -0.09 % -0.0700
10-YR US TSY 1.666 -- 0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND 1.533 -- -0.02
YLD
SPOT GOLD $1,729. 0.28 % $4.75
4
US CRUDE $96.42 -0.12 % -0.12
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank's new chief executives will pull the wraps off
a strategy overhaul on Tuesday as investors seek guidance about
the German flagship lender's earnings power in the midst of an
industry-wide downturn in investment banking.
E.ON
Russia's Gazprom will repay about 1 billion euros
($1.28 billion) to its European clients by the end of the year
as part of an agreement to cut gas prices, a company official
said. The bulk of this will go to German utility E.ON
.
EADS
Airbus's chief executive Fabrice Bregier said a sales target
for the European planemaker's A380 superjumbo will be tough to
reach after wing cracks put off prospective customers.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank said on Monday it had proposed
changes to its by-laws with a view to strengthening the role of
its management board to make decisions more quickly.
SANOFI
The world's most advanced vaccine against dengue fever,
being developed by the French drugmaker proved far less
effective than hoped in a clinical trial in Thailand,
researchers reported.