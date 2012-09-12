PARIS, Sept 12 European stocks were seen inching up on Wednesday, although gains could be limited as investors await a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's new bailout fund before committing further money to equities and extending the market's three-month rally. At 0634 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent. The German Court is widely expected to give a green light to the bailout fund, although there have been worries over potential conditions that could be attached to the approval. Investors were also focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which begins its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Markets widely expect some type of new monetary stimulus to boost the frail U.S. economy, ranging from a new round of bond buying known as quantitative easing to further extending the Fed's commitment to keeping interest rates near zero. Equities have strongly rallied since early June, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surging 25 percent, lifted by expectations of bold central bank action to revive economic growth and tackle the euro zone debt crisis. "There is very little that would change the course north," GFT market strategist Andrew Taylor wrote in a note. "An outright 'No' by the German Court would work, but anything less, like a 'Yes' with conditions, will only have a limited impact as any negatives will be brushed aside with minds quickly shifting to the fact that QE3 is apparently a done deal." The recent rally has propelled stock valuation ratios to levels not seen in more than a year, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. The broad STOXX 600 index currently trades at 10.8 times 12-month forward earnings, its highest price-to-earnings ratio since early May 2011, although it remains well below a 10-year average of 12.4. The Euro STOXX 50's next big resistance at 2,611 points, representing a peak hit in March. "A lot of European indexes are hovering around medium- to long-term resistances and we still need to rally just a bit more and close the week, or even better the month, above these resistances to definitely switch to a bullish trend," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said. "But for now, until we get these conditions, it's better to stay cautious." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0636 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,433.56 0.31 % 4.48 NIKKEI 8,959.96 1.73 % 152.58 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 500.31 1.17 % 5.81 EUR/USD 1.2871 0.13 % 0.0017 USD/JPY 77.88 0.17 % 0.1300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.720 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.579 -- 0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,737.00 0.31 % $5.36 US CRUDE $97.25 0.08 % 0.08 > Asian shares rise before German ruling, Fed meeting > Dow climbs to highest since 2007, Fed optimism builds > Nikkei gains over 1.5 percent on Fed hopes, German ruling optimism > Dollar near 4-mth lows after Moody's U.S. warning > Gold steady before euro zone fund ruling, Fed meeting > LME copper up for 4th session; German ruling, U.S. Fed eyed > Brent steady above $115 ahead of German ruling COMPANY NEWS: SANTANDER, BBVA Spain's three biggest banks - Santander, BBVA and La Caixa - will each contribute up to 2 billion euros to the country's 18 billion euro regional liquidity mechanism (FLA) to be guaranteed by state bonds, Expansion reported, citing unnamed source with knowledge of the matter. GLENCORE The commodities traders would dispose of Xstrata's stake in platinum miner Lonmin if it can win over Qatari investors to its 23 billion pounds takeover, the Daily Mail wrote. The market appears overly sceptical about Glencore's chances of success with its raised offer for Xstrata. Breakingviews' calculations suggest the companies' shares are pricing in just a 57 percent likelihood of the Swiss commodity trader's revised bid for the mining giant succeeding. That feels unusually low given that Glencore's offer is hard not to recommend. IBERIA Spanish unions fear more than 6,000 lay-offs at air carrier Iberia, owned by International Airlines Group (IAG), and the sale of its handling business as part of a major restructuring plan expected by the end of this month, Expansion reported. ACS, SACYR Spanish infrastructure fund Globalvia, owned by FCC and Bankia , is negotiating the purchase of motorway assets owned by debt-laden peers ACS and Sacyr in Spain and abroad, Expansion reported, without citing sources. DEUTSCHE BANK Germany's largest lender hosts its second investor day following Tuesday's announcement it would cut bonuses, axe more jobs as well as sell assets to meet tougher capital rules and end a risk-taking culture driven by short-term gain. UNICREDIT The Italian bank UniCredit said on Tuesday it launched an auction to buy back 1 billion euros of its asset backed securities as part of its "strategic goal to optimise its balance sheet." REPSOL The Spanish oil company has received at least six offers from other firms for the package of stakes in liquefied natural gas plants which it put up for sale earlier this year, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Separately, Cinco Dias said Repsol will not be able to take legal action against Argentina with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) over the loss of its YPF unit until 2014 after a precedent set by a case by Daimler. BASF Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom is looking to increase its stake in German gas trader Wingas, a joint venture with BASF, as Gazprom seeks to expand its presence in marketing and storage, Interfax news agency cited gas market sources as saying. FRAPORT The airport operator's main hub Frankfurt handled 4.6 percent more passengers in August than a year earlier. Frankfurt airport's cargo volume was down 4.1 percent. STALLERGENES The French biopharmaceutical company kept its full-year goals for 5-7 percent sales growth and an operating margin unchanged from 2011 after first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 11.5 percent to 44.9 million euros on sales up 5.5 percent. ENEL Italy's biggest utility said on Tuesday it had approved the issue of one or more bonds for up to 5 billion euros by December 31, 2013 to extend the average maturity of its debt.