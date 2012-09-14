PARIS, Sept 14 European stocks were set to rally on Friday, buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus measures that are set to fuel the market's sharp three-month rally. At 0618 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.4-1.9 percent. After the European closing bell on Thursday, the Fed said it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market, sparking a rally on Wall Street with the S&P 500 surging 1.6 percent. The Fed also said it was not likely to raise overnight interest rates from their current near-zero level until at least mid-2015, a shift from its previous late-2014 guidance. "Following the ECB, it's the Fed's turn to flood the market with liquidity, hoping that it will lower the unemployment rate and boosting economic growth," said Nicolas Cheron, market analyst at FXCM France. "Now, we should quickly see if this will mark the start of a positive medium-term trend for markets, or if we will get a bout of profit taking, with no positive catalyst expected in the next few weeks." Spain will be in focus on Friday as euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss if the indebted country should ask for financial support after the announcement of the ECB bond-buying programme pulled Spanish bond yields sharply lower. Since ECB head Mario Draghi said in late July the central bank was ready to take all necessary measures to save the euro, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 18 percent and the euro zone STOXX bank index has soared 48 percent, strongly outperforming UK's FTSE 100 index , up 5.9 percent over the same period, while Wall Street's S&P 500 is up 9.1 percent. The Euro STOXX 50 index's next key resistance level is at 2,611 points, representing a peak hit in mid-March. Shares of euro zone exporters will be in the spotlight after the euro currency surged to a four-month high versus the dollar in the wake of the Fed action. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,459.99 1.63 % 23.43 NIKKEI 9,159.39 1.83 % 164.24 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 515.72 3.15 % 15.73 EUR/USD 1.3027 0.3 % 0.0039 USD/JPY 77.56 0.1 % 0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.742 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.572 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,773.71 0.42 % $7.42 US CRUDE $99.49 1.2 % 1.18 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets rally broadly, dollar slips > Fed's stimulus move ignites Wall Street > Nikkei jumps to near 3-week high; Fed euphoria lifts cyclicals > Fed easing saps dollar, euro hits 4-mth high > Gold at 6-month high as Fed fans inflation risk > Copper jumps to multi-month highs on Fed stimulus > Brent crude rises towards $117 on Fed stimulus action COMPANY NEWS: ENI, SNAM Italian state-controlled finance group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has sold a 1.7 percent stake in Eni for 1.096 billion euros ($1.41 billion), part of government-driven plans for Eni to exit gas network company Snam. ALLIANZ Allianz swapped the responsibilities of two top board members to give the insurer's chief financial officer experience in the insurance business, a move widely seen as preparing him for the insurer's top job in future. TOTAL South Sudan will split a massive oil block largely held by Total into three parts, giving one to the French company and the others to two firms, officials said, in the biggest shake-up of the nation's concessions since it seceded from Sudan. RAUTARUUKKI Steel prices are more likely to fall than rise this year as raw material prices have fallen from last year, Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.  CLUB MEDITERRANEE The French holiday firm said its business volume slowed in the third quarter as the European debt crisis took its toll on Summer 2012 bookings. Club Med's third-quarter business volume grew 0.3 percent in the three months to end July compared with 3.1 percent growth in the second quarter. As of Sept. 8, total summer bookings were down 0.6 percent. UBS A British prosecutor will open the case on Friday against former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who is on trial accused of fraud and false accounting that cost the Swiss bank $2.25 billion.