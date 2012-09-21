PARIS, Sept 21 European stocks were set to rise on Friday,
tracking gains in Asia, helped by speculation that Spain could soon request a
bailout and on renewed hopes that central bank action will revive economic
growth and resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC were up 0.5-0.7 percent.
Italian stocks will be in the spotlight after Mario Monti's government said
late on Thursday the country's recession this year will be far steeper than
previously expected, prompting the government to raise its budget deficit and
debt forecasts despite the strong austerity measures already adopted.
Spanish shares will also be in focus after sources told Reuters the country
is considering freezing pensions and speeding up a planned rise in the
retirement age as it races to cut spending and meet conditions of an expected
international sovereign aid package.
European stocks slipped on Thursday with the euro zone's blue chip Euro
STOXX 50 index losing 0.6 percent, hurt by grim macro data from
Europe, China and the United States, although shares bounced off the session's
lows as a number of investors took advantage of the pull-back to lift their
exposure to equities.
"Since the speeches from Draghi and Bernanke, we're in 'risk-on' mode. The
economy remains sluggish but this is in the consensus already, so we shouldn't
get many negative surprises on this front," said Bertrand Lamielle, head of
asset management at Paris-based B*Capital.
"Markets will now focus on Spain and a its potential bailout request, as
well as China's stimulus plan and the U.S. elections. But all in all, with
southern European countries' long-term bond yields easing, the drop in
volatility and the long-term moving averages that are turning upward ... all
these factors will support the market over the next months."
Despite the market's dip on Thursday, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index
, Europe's widely-used measure of investor risk aversion, fell to a
two-month low late in the session, sending a bullish signal.
The VSTOXX, which measures the cost to protect stock holdings against
potential pull-backs as it usually moves in an opposite direction to equities,
fell 0.8 percent to 20.13, a level not seen since mid-July.
The lower the volatility index, the higher investors' appetite for risky
assets such as equities.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,460.26 -0.05 % -0.79
NIKKEI 9,110.00 0.25 % 23.02
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 515.73 0.89 % 4.54
EUR/USD 1.2988 0.15 % 0.0020
USD/JPY 78.13 -0.13 % -0.1000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.791 -- 0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 1.622 -- 0.05
SPOT GOLD $1,771.06 0.22 % $3.87
US CRUDE $93.11 0.75 % 0.69
* Asian shares, commodities rise on stimulus steps
* Dow ends higher, Oracle falls after the bell
* Nikkei recovers from Thursday's sell-off; Sharp shines
* Bonds softer after weak inflation-linked auction
* Euro stung by weak data, gives USD a bit of reprieve
* Gold crawls up as stimulus supports outlook
* Copper edges up, but heading for weekly loss
* Brent crude climbs towards $111 on North Sea, Libya worries
COMPANY NEWS:
ADIDAS
Adidas slashed its 2015 sales target for struggling unit Reebok to 2 billion
euros ($2.6 billion) from 3 billion after losing a major American football
contract and fraud was discovered at its Indian arm.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank may cut thousands of jobs in Germany as it streamlines retail
banking activities and bundles together its IT systems, Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported.
SYNGENTA
The world's largest agribusiness company, said on Friday it would buy
Belgian hybrid seed firm Devgen for 403 million euros ($522 million),
as the Swiss company strengthens its foothold in rice-growing.
RICHEMONT
Swiss-listed firm said on Friday it had clinched a deal to buy U.S. luxury
apparel business Peter Millar for an undisclosed sum.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The head of the flag carrier's French unit said in an interview that the
airline is doing well enough to avoid seeking further cost cuts beyond an
existing restructuring plan calling for 5,000 layoffs company-wide.
DAIMLER
The German automaker aims to save around 1 billion euros after warning on
profits at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division, the Financial Times Deutschland
reported.
EDF
The managers of the utility's nuclear plants have assailed government plans
to close the state-controlled company's Fessenheim nuclear power station in a
letter of support to the facility's workers, French media reported.
PUBLICIS
The French ad group has agreed to acquire Dutch agency LBi International NV
in a deal valuing the company at 416 million euros ($538.80 million),
the French group's latest move to boost its exposure to digital advertising.
ENAGAS
Spanish gas distributor Enagas easily sold 500 million euros of a
bond maturing Oct. 5, 2017 with a 4.25 percent coupon on Thursday, booking
orders of over four billion euros, IFR reported.
MEDIOBANCA
Fondiaria-SAI's 3.9 percent stake in Italian investment house
Mediobanca will be moved to an escrow account to comply with antitrust
requirements for Fondiaria's merger with Unipol, the bank said on
Thursday.
ENI
Italian oil and gas group lost a gas price dispute with Dutch supplier
GasTerra in arbitration that will hit net profit in the third quarter by 604
million euros ($782.30 million). Eni is considering mounting a legal challenge
against the arbitration court ruling, the company said on Thursday.