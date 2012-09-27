LONDON, Sept 27 European shares are set to open higher on Thursday, clawing back part of the previous session's steep falls thanks to a strong rally in China, although a raft of data and Spain's budget may make trading choppy. Asian markets rallied as investors bet that China, the world's second-biggest economy, might take more steps to arrest a slowdown in its economic growth and prop up its beleaguered stock market. Traders said China's central bank injected a net 365 billion yuan ($57.92 billion) into money markets this week, the largest weekly injection in history. "We could be seeing a touch of bargain hunting after yesterday's sell-off. Certainly, issues related to Spain are not going to go away any time soon, but if they do provide some firmer guidelines on the budgetary outlook, that might assist investors," Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. "The degree of volatility that we have seen is likely to remain, given so many uncertainties. We have got U.S. elections in the background and the next quarterly earnings season is not far away." Spain will announce economic reforms and a tight 2013 budget on Thursday as part of its efforts to cut one of the euro zone's largest public deficits. It also faces a Moody's rating review this week and an independent audit's stress test showing how much more money Madrid will need to strengthen its banks. Investors will also focus on economic releases that could determine the market's near-term direction. German unemployment data is due at 0755 GMT, the euro zone's business climate data will be released at 0900 GMT, and U.S. durable goods and weekly jobless claims figures are due at 1230 GMT. Commodity stocks might track higher metals prices, which rose on expectations of stronger demand from top consumer China in the fourth quarter, and as oil prices climbed on worries about supply disruptions in the Middle East. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.4 to 0.7 percent higher. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.3 percent higher. "For today and tomorrow, markets will be supported by end of the quarter window dressing. A lot of market participants have missed the rally and will want to show that they are invested," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.9 percent lower at 1,100.98 points on Wednesday as violent anti-austerity protests in Greece and Spain underscored the hurdles the bloc faces on its road out of recession and financial crisis. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,433.32 -0.57 % -8.27 NIKKEI 8,949.87 0.48 % 43.17 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS 0.89 % 4.55 EUR/USD 1.2884 0.1 % 0.0013 USD/JPY 77.70 -0.03 % -0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.634 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.458 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,756.20 0.26 % $4.61 US CRUDE $90.28 0.33 % 0.30 * Asian shares turn higher but wary of Spain, Greece debt * Japan's Nikkei flat as euro zone worries weigh * S&P 500 falls a 5th day as euro-zone tensions escalate * Euro stuck near 2-week low, focus on Spain's woes * Brent steady above $110 on supply woes * Copper recovers from 2-week low; EU worries cap gains * Gold edges up from 2-week low; euro zone worries weigh * Prices rise as euro zone fears resurface COMPANY NEWS HENNES & MAURITZ The world's second-largest fashion retailer posted on Thursday roughly flat pretax profits for the third quarter, missing analysts' forecasts, as its gross margin came in below expectations. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen is standing by its "ambitious goals" for this year despite a deepening slump in the European car market, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Wednesday. Chairman Ferdinand Piech separately said VW was still interested in buying Alfa Romeo. BMW BMW AG has reached an agreement with labour to hire 3,000 new employees in Germany by end of next year while at the same time reducing the number of temporary workers, a source close to the company told Reuters. A spokesman for BMW declined comment. DEUTSCHE BANK EU regulators are set to suspend indefinitely an antitrust investigation into suspected preferential tariffs on credit default swaps offered by ICE Clear Europe to nine banks, including Deutsche Bank, due to lack of evidence, a European Commission source said on Wednesday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE A European Parliament's plan to introduce sweeping reforms of securities markets will have a negative impact on Frankfurt bourse operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE, a senior company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.Deutsche Boerse is particularly worried about the European lawmakers' plan to slow down high-speed trading by half a second. TUI AG Hapag-Lloyd shareholder Klaus-Michael Kuehne would like to merge the shipper, in which TUI also holds a stake, with peer Hamburg-Sued and is also talking to other Asian shipping firms, he told German paper Handelsblatt. He expects an IPO of Hapag-Lloyd would only be possible in 2014. EADS France wants to remain a shareholder in Airbus parent EADS and retain the ability to influence the aerospace group's decision-making in any merger with BAE Systems, a French government source said. CREDIT AGRICOLE Credit Agricole's chief executive said on Thursday in a radio interview that talks to sell its Greek Emporiki unit were at a very advanced stage and were likely to be completed in the next few weeks. RENAULT, PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The heads of France's main automakers issued grim warnings on the prolonged European market slump and its consequences as industry executives gathered for the Paris auto show. L'OREAL French cosmetics giant L'Oreal plans to use its cash for acquisitions while another share buyback next year is also possible, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon tells the Financial Times. COLRUYT The Belgian discount retailer said it expects 2012/2013 net profit to be unchanged from the previous year, given the difficulty passing on higher food costs to increasingly price-conscious consumers. AKER SOLUTIONS Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has won a five-year 2.3 billion crown ($400 million) contract to manage and construct the offshore assets of Shell's Brunei unit, it said on Thursday. UCB The Belgian pharmaceutical company said it was exploring its options for rheumatoid arthritis drug olokizumab, including partnering, after mixed Phase IIb trial results. LAFARGE The cement maker announced the sale of cement, concrete and aggregates assets in Missouri and Oklahoma to Eagle Materials for $446 million.