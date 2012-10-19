PARIS, Oct 19 European stocks are set to dip on Friday, halting
their sharp four-session rally, with tech shares set to feel the pinch from
Google's surprisingly weak results.
At 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent.
Google's stock tumbled 8 percent on Thursday after the Internet giant posted
quarterly results that missed analyst expectations as its core advertising
business slowed. Microsoft Corp also posted lower-than-expected
quarterly results on Thursday.
Losses could be limited on Friday, however, as European Union leaders agreed
at a Brussels summit to adopt a legal framework giving the European Central Bank
overall responsibility for banking supervision, opening the way for the bloc's
rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 0.2 percent
on Thursday - increasing the week's gains to 4.3 percent, on track to post its
best weekly performance since early December - as investors bet Spain will soon
request a bailout and that tensions surrounding the euro zone crisis will
continue to abate.
"The trend is strongly positive, systemic risks are gone, just look at how
Spanish and Italian bond yields have dropped. Now we need Spain to end the
suspense and request a bailout, and the three-month stock rally will resume,"
David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
The euro zone blue chip index has gained 20 percent since late July,
propelled by hopes that the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme
will help resolve the region's three-year-old debt crisis.
"It's time to go back to the fundamentals, to do stock picking, to look for
the good stories. The only sector to avoid for now is the mining sector, until
we get a better idea of where the Chinese economy is going," Thebault said.
A recent slowdown in growth in China has hurt basic resources shares, with
UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index falling behind euro zone indexes
this year. The FTSE 100 is up 6.2 percent year-to-date, while Germany's DAX
index is up 26 percent, and France's CAC 40 is up 12 percent.
China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday the country's September trade data,
which showed a surge in exports at twice the rate expected and a return to
import growth, are not yet enough to confirm that a recovery is in place for the
external sector.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,457.34 -0.24 % -3.57
NIKKEI 9,002.68 0.22 % 19.82
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 520.59 -0.47 % -2.48
EUR/USD 1.306 -0.04 % -0.0005
USD/JPY 79.32 0.1 % 0.0800
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.819 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.629 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,735.70 -0.31 % -$5.39
US CRUDE $92.02 -0.09 % -0.08
COMPANY NEWS:
EADS
A legal minefield and the bitter after-taste of a collapsed merger with BAE
could hamper or delay efforts to reorganise German core shareholdings
in aerospace company EADS, legal and financial experts say.
ING
Hong Kong businessman Richard Li, the younger son of Asia's richest man, is
buying ING's Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand insurance units for $2.14
billion in cash, bringing the Dutch financial services company a step closer to
paying off its state bailout.
CARREFOUR
Struggling French retail giant Carrefour is selling its Colombian
assets for $2.6 billion to Chile's Cencosud, pulling out of another
non-core country to better defend its key markets.
UNICREDIT
The CEO of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday he
expected a growth in bad loans for Italian lenders to be nearing its peak.
VALEO
The French auto parts maker said third-quarter sales rose 7 percent as its
expansion in Asia and emerging markets more than offset slumping European
demand.
CASINO
Shareholders of Grupo Pão de Açúcar on Thursday approved the
creation of a vice chairman position, in a victory for Casino Guichard Perrachon
SA as it moves to reassert its control of Brazil's largest diversified
retailer.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Japan's Softbank Corp, which is set to buy a 70 percent stake in
U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp, would not rule out making a
competing bid for MetroPCS Communications Inc, the Wall Street Journal
reported. Earlier this month, MetroPCS and T-Mobile USA, a Deutsche Telekom
unit, said they hoped to set themselves up as the leading provider of wireless
services to cost-conscious U.S. customers by combining their assets.
SMA SOLAR
SMA late on Thursday said it expects a severe decline in sales and that it
may even post a loss in 2013, blaming subsidy cuts in photovoltaics and a steep
downturn in Europe.
TELENET
The Belgian cable and telecoms operator posted better-than-expected
third-quarter results thanks to more customers signing up for combined service
packs and a surge in demand for its mobile offering.
TELIASONERA
Turkey's biggest mobile operator Turkcell, part-owned by Telia,
posted a 6 percent rise in net profit to 570.8 million lira ($317.67 million)
and raised its full-year 2012 forecast for revenues and earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
TNT EXPRESS
United Parcel Service Inc will have to offer concessions to ease
regulatory concerns about its 5.2 billion euro bid for Dutch peer TNT Express,
the European Union's antitrust chief said.
EFG
Swiss private bank EFG on Thursday said its restructuring to focus
on private banking is completed with the initial public offering of its
investment arm, set to net up to 145 million Swiss francs ($157.03 million) by
selling existing and new shares.