PARIS, Oct 23 European stocks are set to rise on Tuesday,
reversing the previous session's losses and mirroring a late-session bounce on
Wall Street, while investors brace for a flurry of U.S. earnings.
At 0626 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent.
Investors awaited earnings from a number of major U.S. companies such as
DuPont, 3M, United Technologies and UPS.
On Monday, European shares retreated after Caterpillar joined other
multinational manufacturers in giving a sobering take on the outlook for the
global economy.
Overall in the U.S. reporting season, earnings have generally been beating
lowered expectations, although revenues have been weak and profit warnings have
been frequent. Of the 123 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far,
60.2 percent have topped analysts' expectations for earnings, but 61 percent
have missed revenue forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Given the expectations heading into the earnings season were pretty low,
these figures, while not great, are far from the disaster that many in the
analyst community had been fearing - perhaps explaining investors seeming
willingness to step in and buy the market when it hit key technical support
levels," IG strategist Cameron Peacock writes in a note.
After the bell On Wall Street on Monday, shares of Yahoo surged 4.2
percent after the Internet company's quarterly earnings beat expectations and
its chief executive officer said it is economically attractive to buy back the
stock at current price levels.
Tuesday's rebound could be limited, however, by renewed worries over Spain
after Moody's downgraded its credit ratings on five Spanish regions, including
the key region of Catalunya.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,433.82 0.04 % 0.63
NIKKEI 9,014.25 0.04 % 3.54
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 519.61 -0.25 % -1.31
EUR/USD 1.3043 -0.12 % -0.0016
USD/JPY 79.86 -0.1 % -0.0800
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.803 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.619 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,723.69 -0.27 % -$4.60
US CRUDE $88.84 0.21 % 0.19
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch down as earnings caution weighs
> Dow, S&P end flat; Yahoo gains after the bell
> Nikkei inches up; Kansai Electric Power drags utilities lower
> TREASURIES-Bonds little changed in Asia, eyes on auctions
> FOREX-Yen falls broadly on expectations for BOJ easing
> Gold holds above $1,720, Fed in focus
> LME copper hovers near 6-wk low; Fed, China eyed
> Brent steady above $109 after sliding for five days, Mideast support
COMPANY NEWS:
ALFA LAVAL
The Swedish engineering group's third quarter core eanings were below market
expectations and the firm said it expected demand in the final quarter of the
year to be flat at best.
SYNGENTA
The world's largest agrochemicals company, confirmed its full-year financial
targets on Tuesday after a strong start to the planting season in Latin America.
ARM
The chip designer whose processor technology powers Apple's and
Samsung's smartphones, posted a 22 percent rise in three-quarter
profit after it made further inroads into markets like digital TVs and
microcontrollers.
COMMERZBANK
Germany's second biggest lender has mandated UBS to help it sell
its custodian business, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters.
FAURECIA
The French auto parts maker controlled by PSA Peugeot Citroen cut
its full-year earnings forecast as European auto production slows.
MICHELIN
The French tyremaker said quarterly revenue grew 5.7 percent and raised its
cash-flow target for a second straight month as strong pricing and currency
effects offset a decline in sales volumes.
SWEDBANK
Swedbank posted a third-quarter operating profit of 4.75 billion Swedish
crowns ($721.8 million) beating forecasts and said it expected credit growth to
be limited and interest rates to be low for the foreseeable future.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The troubled French automaker may need state backing for its car loans arm
as soon as this week because publication of the group's quarterly sales on
Wednesday may trigger debt rating downgrades, Les Echos newspaper reported.
HERA, ACEGAS-APS
Italy's Hera, backed by new state-controlled investor Fondo Strategico
Italiano, will consider more tie-ups to strengthen its position as the country's
No. 2 multi-utility following its merger with Acegas-APS.
AREVA
French nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA confirmed it was in exclusive talks to
sell U.S.-based radioactivity measuring business Canberra, aiming to raise funds
to cut debt and invest in reactor safety.
VEOLIA
The waste and water group's board backed a deal to reduce its stake in its
Veolia Transdev joint venture with French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC) to 40 percent from 50 percent, Les Echos reported.
KLEPIERRE
The French property group posted a 3.1 percent rise in third-quarter rental
income and stuck to its full-year earnings targets.
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian aluminium producer swung to an underlying third-quarter net
loss of 20 million Norwegian crowns ($3.53 million) in the third quarter as
depressed aluminium prices weighed on margins.