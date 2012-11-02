LONDON, Nov 2 European shares are expected to open slightly lower on Friday, with investors unlikely to commit to large, new bets before U.S. employment data later in the day, while mediocre corporate earnings may also peg back markets. Futures for both the Euro STOXX 50 index and Germany's DAX were down 0.2 percent, while futures for Frances's CAC-40 index fell 0.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open down as much as 0.1 percent. "You might continue to see trading being mixed in the run up to the U.S. employment data, although we think the U.S. number might be a good one. We had a good day yesterday, so investors might want to consolidate some of those gains," said Central Markets senior trader Joe Neighbour. U.S. non-farm payrolls employment data is released at 1230 GMT - the last set of major U.S. economic data before the country's Presidential elections on Nov. 6. The numbers are expected to show that non-farm employers added just 125,000 jobs last month - not enough to prevent the jobless rate from rising a tenth of a point to 7.9 percent. "Despite yesterday's gains, the heady risk on sentiment is temporarily on pause as traders wait to see the state of the non-farm jobs data and the unemployment rate for the U.S.," London Capital Group dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note. On Thursday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.2 percent to 1,109.99 points, recovering from a 0.6 percent fall on Wednesday. According to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine, 57 percent of the companies on the STOXX Europe 600 index have so far beaten or met expectations for their third-quarter results, although earnings estimates for the fourth quarter have been cut by an average 1.2 percent on those companies that have reported. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0735 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,427.59 1.09 % 15.43 NIKKEI 9,051.22 1.17 % 104.35 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.92 % 4.77 EUR/USD 1.2893 -0.38 % -0.0049 USD/JPY 80.31 0.22 % 0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.728 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.463 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,709.41 -0.27 % -$4.68 US CRUDE $86.69 -0.46 % -0.40 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as positive data buoys risk appetite > U.S. STOCKS - Wall St jumps on strong consumer and jobs data > Nikkei rises on hopes for U.S. economic recovery > TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond extends loss to point > FOREX-Yen dangles near 4-month low, commodity currencies firm > PRECIOUS-Gold edges down ahead of US jobs data > METALS-LME copper edges down; U.S. jobs data eyed > Brent inches below $108 ahead of U.S. jobs data COMPANY NEWS: ALCATEL-LUCENT Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent posted its second straight quarter of losses on Friday, hurt by a sector-wide slump as operators cut back spending on mobile and fixed networks. AKER SOLUTIONS Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions reported July-September earnings in line with forecasts on Friday, with most of its markets showing strong demand. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Deutsche Telekom is considering slashing its dividend by up to a third from 2013 onward, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing supervisory board sources. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND Part-nationalised lender Royal Bank of Scotland reported an increase in third-quarter operating profit benefiting from a decline in bad debt charges and said its restructuring would be complete in the next 18 months. The Scottish bank added it expected to enter settlement talks soon over a probe into alleged rigging of the Libor interest rates. BEIERSDORF Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin care products, increased its revenue outlook for 2012 on Friday. ADMIRAL British insurer Admiral posted a rise in group turnover.