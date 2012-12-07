LONDON, Dec 7 European shares were set to extend gains on Friday from the previous day's 18-month closing highs, with hints of renewed efforts to avert U.S. austerity measures improving sentiment ahead of jobs data. The White House and Republicans in Congress signalled on Thursday they had resumed private talks on breaking the stalemate over the "fiscal cliff" of scheduled tax rises and spending cuts from January. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show an addition of 93,000 jobs in November, compared with October's gain of 171,000. The unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 7.9 percent. "Any big positive surprises would naturally be bullish," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note. "However, if the figure is a gigantic miss, this will solidify the expectation that the Fed will expand the scope of QE3 to include outright monthly purchases of long-term treasuries at next week's FOMC meeting," he said, referring to the third round of quantitative easing. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 16 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 22 to 27 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 16 to 18 points, or as much as 0.2 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares finished 0.7 percent higher at 1,131.85 points on Thursday, the highest close since late May 2011. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,413.94 0.33 % 4.66 NIKKEI 9,527.39 -0.19 % -17.77 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.39 % 2.07 EUR/USD 1.2954 -0.1 % -0.0013 USD/JPY 82.40 0.01 % 0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.582 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.303 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,702.11 0.21 % $3.49 US CRUDE $86.51 0.29 % 0.25 * Asia shares edge higher, focus on U.S. Jobs * Nikkei edges up to 7-month high ahead of U.S. jobs * Apple's gains lift tech in quiet day before jobs data * LME copper little changed, traders eye U.S. data * Downbeat ECB knocks wind out of euro bulls * Gold inches up; headed for 2nd week of losses * Brent steady above $107; heads for worst week since Oct * U.S. 10-year yields near 3-week lows before jobs data