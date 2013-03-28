(Corrects pre-market report, replacing 'Slovakia' with 'Slovenia' in 5th paragraph) PARIS, March 28 European stocks are seen flat to lower on Thursday, as concerns about a potential run on Cyprus's banks, which are set to reopen almost two weeks after being shut by the government, kept investors on edge. At 0715 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100 , for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to down by 0.07 percent. Tight controls will be imposed on transactions by Cyprus's banks to limit cash withdrawals to no more than 300 euros ($380) per day, ban the cashing of cheques and bar businesses from transferring money abroad unless they can show it is for imports. "The market will be watching unenviably at the droves of individuals who will be waiting in line to withdraw the small amount of cash they can to basically survive in Cyprus," IG chief market strategist Chris Weston wrote in a note. "One has to wonder about the longer-term implications on this tiny economy. It can't be good, and we will go through this all again with Slovenia at some stage given the 7 billion euros of bad loans - around 20 percent of GDP - on its balance sheets." On Wednesday, investors shied away from Spanish and Italian bonds, with sluggish demand at an Italian debt auction, and turned to low-risk German debt. Italian banks will be in the spotlight on Thursday, with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena set to post a 2.5 billion euro loss as it books higher bad debt provisions and losses on derivatives trades targeted by a fraud investigation. European stocks have sharply rallied since mid-2012 - with the Euro STOXX 50 gaining about 30 percent - lifted by the European Central Bank's pledge to safeguard the euro, which eased fears of a break-up of the region's currency bloc. The rally lost steam recently, however, stalled by the return of jitters about political risks in the euro zone, such as the political impasse in Italy following last month's inconclusive election, a corruption scandal in Spain and Cyprus's mounting debt crisis, which have prompted investors to book some gains and move to the sidelines. The pull-back has been particularly sharp for banking stocks, with the euro zone STOXX banking sector index down 21 percent since a peak in late January, while the broad STOXX Europe 600 is down 2.2 percent from a near five-year high hit earlier this month. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0715 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,562.85 -0.06 % -0.92 NIKKEI 12,335.96 -1.26 % -157.83 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 541.92 -0.41 % -2.25 EUR/USD 1.2803 0.18 % 0.0023 USD/JPY 94.20 -0.24 % -0.2300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.851 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.269 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,604.06 -0.05 % -$0.73 US CRUDE $96.84 0.27 % 0.26 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares sag, euro faint on euro zone worries > US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat on late buying, Cyprus woes linger > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 1.26 pct > TREASURIES-Yields near 3-week low on euro zone worries > FOREX-Worries about Italy & Cyprus take toll on euro > PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,600 as Cyprus fallout supports > METALS-Copper up as traders close short positions ahead of holiday > Brent above $109 on demand revival hopes, Europe caps COMPANY NEWS: BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA The Italian lender is set to post a 2.5 billion euro loss as it books higher bad debt provisions and losses on derivatives trades targeted by a fraud investigation. NOVARTIS U.S. regulators on Wednesday approved a new multiple sclerosis drug made by Biogen Idec Inc that is widely expected to become the No. 1 oral treatment for the disease, with annual sales topping $3 billion. SYNGENTA, BAYER Syngenta and Bayer, top producers of the pesticides blamed for a sharp fall in bee populations around the world, have proposed a plan to support bee health in a bid to forestall a European ban of their products. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Hedge fund Paulson & Co, which owns a 9.9 percent stake in MetroPCS, said the proposed transaction with Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile is a bad deal. Paulson said it believes MetroPCS is worth more as a standalone company. RENAULT-NISSAN Political friction between China and Japan delayed by one year Nissan Motor Co's plan to get 10 percent market share in China, Renault-Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters Insider on the sidelines of the New York auto show on Wednesday. DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank lost a bid Wednesday to end a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of misrepresenting the risk of packaging home loans into complex financial products. U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan denied a motion by the German bank to dismiss the lawsuit, which seeks class action status on behalf of investors accusing Deutsche Bank of scheming to maximize profits at their expense. MAUREL ET PROM The oil group reported a drop in 2012 profits compared with the previous year, when it benefited from the disposal of several assets, and said it would aim to reinforce cash generation and reserves in 2013. WENDEL The French investment company on Thursday said net profit in 2012 halved from the previous year, hit by a write-down in the value of its stake in building materials maker Saint-Gobain. ENI Italian oil and gas group Eni is considering opening its business in Iraq to investment by Chinese oil company CNPC after offering it a stake in its bumper Mozambique gas field earlier this month, two sources said. SWISS RE Swiss Re said on Thursday it has settled a dispute with Berkshire Hathaway over a life retrocession agreement concluded in 2010 and will receive a $610 million payment from the company of U.S. investor Warren Buffet. BARRY CALLEBAUT Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut plans to issue $300 million in new equity as well as a $600 million bond to refinance a bridge loan used to fund its planned purchase of the Singaporean group Petra Foods's cocoa business. VUELING, IAG International Airlines Group on Wednesday raised its takeover offer for Spanish budget airline Vueling by almost one third after the Barcelona-based carrier rejected a previous bid. COMMERZBANK Comdirect head Thorsten Reitmeyer told Handelsblatt newspaper he did not expect Commerzbank to sell the online brokerage unit. "There is no discussion about it," he said. DAIMLER German carmaker Daimler expects to book a non-cash gain in the second quarter after revaluing its 7.5 percent stake in aerospace group EADS to account for a loss of influence. LAGARDERE The head of the French media group's magazines and radio division said in an interview with Le Figaro that the unit would continue to cut costs but would stop short of cutting jobs. It expects a 5 percent drop in ad revenues this year. ($1 = 0.7824 euros) (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)