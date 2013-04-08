LONDON, April 8 European equities were set to edge higher on Monday, with expectations that recent poor data might force central banks to keep their liquidity support for a longer period prompting investors to take advantage of a one-month low in share prices. At 0645 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.3 percent higher. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to gain as much as 0.5 percent. Japanese stocks rose 2.5 percent to trade near a five-year high on the Bank of Japan's move to begin buying longer-dated bonds, while Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data after a series of poor numbers raised expectations the Federal Reserve to continue with its accommodative policies, which partly led European shares to a 4-1/2-year high last month. "If data continues to be weak in the coming weeks, markets might get a repeat of the previous years - a good end and beginning of the year and weaker markets going into spring and the summer," Koen De Leus, senior economist at KBC, in Brussels, said. The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.6 percent to a one-month low on Friday, the biggest one-day decline in five months, after data showed American employers hired at the weakest pace in nine months in March. "Our European calls look constructive at this stage, but the bias has been to sell," IG markets said in a note. "The moves by the BoJ of late and commitment of the Fed mean the ample liquidity in the capital markets makes equities very difficult to short at present." However, gains were likely to be capped following the outbreak of bird flu in China, which could hurt travel and leisure stocks, geopolitical tension in Asia on concerns that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test or a missile launch this week, and ahead of the first-quarter earnings season. Earnings forecasts have been scaled back heading into first-quarter reports, due to start on Monday with U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa. S&P 500 earnings are expected to have risen just 1.6 percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data, down from a 4.3 percent forecast in January. Macquarie said in a recent note the fourth-quarter was the third European reporting season in a row in which earnings had disappointed. In the fourth-quarter, about 48 percent firms had missed predictions, while 33 percent had beaten. In the second and third quarters of 2012, only 33 percent and 36 percent companies respectively had beaten expectations. Investors kept an eye on the developments in the euro zone after Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Sunday the government will cut spending to meet targets agreed with its lenders after a court overturned key austerity measures. Analysts said the government's failure to meet targets could lead to the speculation of a new bailout and unsettle the stock market. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0652 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,553.28 -0.43 % -6.7 NIKKEI 13,192.59 2.8 % 358.95 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 526.60 -0.57 % -3.02 EUR/USD 1.2987 0.1 % 0.0013 USD/JPY 98.63 0.81 % 0.7900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.709 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.224 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,580.04 -0.09 % -$1.46 US CRUDE $93.02 0.35 % 0.32 * Yen slumps, Nikkei up on bold BOJ * Japanese stocks rise sharply, govt debt inch up * S&P posts 2013's worst weekly drop on jobs data * Yen steadies after sharp dive * LME copper steady after 3-week slide; US jobs data hurts * Gold slips as fund shift seen intact, TOCOM up on yen * Yields sink as jobs data hint at drag on growth COMPANY NEWS EADS Industry sources said on Sunday that International Airlines Group, which owns both BA and Spain's Iberia, appeared close to ordering approximately 20 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft worth $332 million apiece at list prices. SOCIETE GENERALE The French bank may cut between 600 and 700 jobs as part of a broader cost-cutting drive in the face of stagnant growth in its home market, three union sources told Reuters.  DEUTSCHE BANK Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will buy U.S. commercial property loans from Deutsche Bank worth about $3.7 billion. [ID: nBw075093a] LUFTHANSA German trade union Verdi has threatened to stage strikes in April just before wage talks with Germany's largest airline, Lufthansa. DEOLEO, BANKIA Spanish olive oil cooperative Hojiblanca is considering buying nationalised lender Bankia's 16 percent stake in food group Deoleo, Hojiblanca's director general said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday. TECHNIP The oil services group said on Monday it had secured a sizable lump-sum contract with Total for an offshore project in the Republic of the Congo. No financial details were given. GAS NATURAL Gas Natural Fenosa's plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Italy suffered a setback on Friday when Italy's environment ministry suspended an environmental permit. EUROBANK National Bank's plan to absorb Eurobank to form Greece's biggest banking group will be suspended until both are recapitalised, and a state bank support fund will decide if the they should merge, a Finance Ministry official said on Sunday. BARRY CALLEBAUT Swiss chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut said net profit fell 7.4 percent in the half year to February, just short of forecasts, hit by investments and costs related to a recent acquisition. For more, click on: VIVENDI Abu Dhabi state-owned telecoms company Etisalat has lined up an $8 billion dual-tranche loan facility to finance its bid to acquire Vivendi's stake in Maroc Telecom, bankers working on the deal said.