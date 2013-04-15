PARIS, April 15 European stocks are set to dip on Monday, adding to the previous session's sell-off as weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data from China fuels worries over the pace of global growth. At 0618 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down around 0.1 percent. Data showed China's economic recovery unexpectedly slowed in the first quarter, with the annual rate of growth easing back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the previous quarter, a weaker reading than a Reuters poll consensus forecast for an 8.0 percent expansion for the first three months of the year. A recent surge in liquidity in the economy and an uptick in export growth had led many investors to anticipate a possible surprise on the upside. The data sent commodity prices sharply lower, with copper dropping to its lowest level in eight months, which could hurt shares of heavyweight miners , already down 15 percent so far this year - the worst performance among European sectors. Oil and gas stocks such as BP, Total and Repsol could also retreat on Monday as oil futures sank on the back of China's data, down more than $2 a barrel, with Brent hitting a fresh nine-month low below $101. "Last week's plunge in commodity prices has continued in Asia this morning but continues to be largely ignored by equity markets, despite growing evidence that economic growth is likely to continue to disappoint on the downside," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note. Banking shares will also be in the spotlight on Monday after Germany said that a European banking union will require changes to EU law, in a call that could slow completion of the plan designed to underpin the euro currency. Speaking after a meeting of European Union finance ministers on Saturday, Germany Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the EU's Lisbon treaty had to be changed to allow common rules on shutting troubled banks - a central element of the union. European shares fell on Friday, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index losing 1.5 percent, reversing half of the week's gains, knocked lower by revived worries about Cyprus's bailout plan and an unexpected drop in U.S. monthly retail sales. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0617 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,588.85 -0.28 % -4.52 NIKKEI 13,275.66 -1.55 % -209.48 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 530.03 -0.72 % -3.85 EUR/USD 1.3072 -0.46 % -0.0060 USD/JPY 98.08 0.3 % 0.2900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.728 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.265 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,448.84 -2 % -$29.51 US CRUDE $88.98 -2.53 % -2.31 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dip as US, China data stirs recovery worry > US STOCKS-Wall St ends down but indexes notch sharp weekly gains > Nikkei sags after weak U.S, China data; exporters suffer > TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes steady, supported by weak equities > FOREX-Dollar dip versus yen, Aussie dollar slumps after China GDP > PRECIOUS-Gold sinks to 2-year low; other precious metals hit > Copper slides to 8-month low as China data fuels slowdown fears > Brent crude futures fall $2 to hit fresh nine-month low COMPANY NEWS: CENTRICA The British utility and Qatar Petroleum International (QPI) have bought a package of natural gas and crude oil assets from Suncor Energy for C$1 billion ($987 million), the two companies said on Monday. H&M Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its like-for-like sales fell for a sixth straight month in March, by 12 percent in local currencies from a year earlier. BETFAIR CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm that owns Formula One, said it had held talks about making a takeover offer for British online gambling firm Betfair. EDF, GDF-SUEZ, RENAULT France's industry minister on Sunday said the French government was mulling possible cuts in the state's stakes in some partly state-owned companies in the energy and transport sectors while seeking to keep influence in their management. CONTINENTAL The German auto parts and tyre maker suffered a sharper-than-expected drop in first-quarter group sales, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing CFO Wolfgang Schaefer, as the slump in core European car markets was exacerbated by bad weather and fewer working days. COMMERZBANK The head of Germany's second-largest lender defended a planned 2.5 billion-euro ($3.3 billion) capital increase to repay the German government bail-out money received during the 2008 financial crisis, Der Spiegel reported, citing an interview. SIEMENS The German engineering conglomerate warned that its fiscal second quarter will be hit by problems at railway technology and power transmission operations, confirming an interview with CFO Joe Kaeser published by Rheinische Post. DAIMLER The German car maker may reap a higher-than-expected booking gain of 2.9 billion euros from the revaluation of its holding in EADS EAD.PA, Focus reported, without citing the source of the information. Daimler had estimated the booking gain to be 2.7 billion euros. Separately, the company plans to launch a new line of small luxury vehicles at its Mercedes-Benz division to rival premium-market leader BMW's BMWG.DE Mini brand, Focus reported, without citing the source of the information. CLARIANT Swiss chemicals firm Clariant CLN.VX has signed a deal with Ecolab Inc to buy some of its deep water assets in the Gulf of Mexico but is not disclosing financial details. IMPREGILO Italian builder Salini, taking over larger rival Impregilo, expects the merged group to double revenues over the next three years helped by expansion in the Americas and Australia, its head said in a newspaper interview. RCS MEDIAGROUP The board of Italy's loss-making RCS MediaGroup approved on Sunday the broad terms of a capital increase and a debt refinancing plan needed for its turnaround plan. TELECOM ITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO An integration between Telecom Italia and 3 Italia "is an option to consider with attention and interest," Enrico Cucchiani, chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo told Il Sole 24 Ore. Intesa Sanpaolo is a shareholder in Telco, the holding which owns 22.4 percent in Telecom Italia. ENI Eni has been awarded a new exploration Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") covering an area of 662 sq km adjacent to the offshore Kitan field, in the Timor Sea, the company said on Saturday.