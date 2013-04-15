PARIS, April 15 European stocks are seen mixed on Monday following the previous session's sell-off, although the pause could be short-lived as weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data from China fuels worries over the pace of global growth. Data showed China's economic recovery unexpectedly slowed in the first quarter, with the annual rate of growth easing back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the previous quarter, a weaker reading than a Reuters poll consensus forecast for an 8.0 percent expansion for the first three months of the year. A recent surge in liquidity in the economy and an uptick in export growth had led many investors to anticipate a possible surprise on the upside. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 4 points lower, or down 0.06 percent, Germany's DAX to open 3 points lower, or down 0.04 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 3 points higher, or up 0.08 percent. European shares fell on Friday, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index losing 1.5 percent, reversing half of the week's gains, knocked lower by revived worries about Cyprus's bailout plan and an unexpected drop in U.S. monthly retail sales. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0514 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,588.85 -0.28 % -4.52 NIKKEI 13,344.79 -1.04 % -140.35 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 529.87 -0.75 % -4.01 EUR/USD 1.3078 -0.41 % -0.0054 USD/JPY 97.89 0.1 % 0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.726 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.261 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,444.26 -2.31 % -$34.09 US CRUDE $88.67 -2.87 % -2.62 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dip as US, China data stirs recovery worry > US STOCKS-Wall St ends down but indexes notch sharp weekly gains > Nikkei sags after weak U.S, China data; exporters suffer > TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes steady, supported by weak equities > FOREX-Dollar dip versus yen, Aussie dollar slumps after China GDP > PRECIOUS-Gold sinks to 2-year low; other precious metals hit > Copper slides to 8-month low as China data fuels slowdown fears > Brent crude futures fall $2 to hit fresh nine-month low