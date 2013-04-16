LONDON, April 16 European shares headed for a weaker start for a third straight session on Tuesday, with a further sharp sell-off in gold and oil on global growth concerns hurting sentiment and seen pushing commodity stocks lower. Gold extended losses to its lowest in more than two years, a fall of about 20 percent in 2013 after 12 years of gains, while Brent crude sank below $100 a barrel for the first time in nine months, setting the stage for a further drop in resource-related equities. A day after some disappointing global data, including figures showing China's growth unexpectedly slowed in the first quarter and the pace of growth in New York state manufacturing fell more than forecast in April, investors remained jittery ahead of Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey for April. The survey, due at 0900 GMT, is expected to come in at 42.0, sharply down from 48.5 for the previous month, with some analysts saying the number could be even lower. "These figures tend to be quite volatile at the best of times, so I would be very surprised if we don't see figures here well below market expectations," Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari, said in a note, adding that expectations for the survey seemed too conservative. Futures pointed to a weaker start for European stocks, with futures for the Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.4 percent lower at 0638 GMT. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.6 percent lower at 1,174.60 points on Monday. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropped 4.8 percent, its biggest one-day fall since November 2011. "Global growth concerns, coupled with threats of terrorism will continue to threaten the equity market which has outperformed this year. A correction could be imminent, should the demand for commodities continue to slide," said John Truong, a senior trader at Accendo Markets. U.S. stocks fell 1.8 to 2.4 percent to post their worst day since Nov. 7, with selling accelerating late in the session after two bomb blasts at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring more than 100 in what a White House official said would be treated as an "act of terror." A major focus will be on U.S. earnings. Goldman Sachs, Yahoo, Intel, Johnson and Johnson and Coca Cola will publish their reports on Tuesday, a day after Citigroup posted a higher-than-expected gain of 31 percent in first-quarter profit. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,552.36 -2.3 % -36.49 NIKKEI 13,221.44 -0.41 % -54.22 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 532.52 0.45 % 2.36 EUR/USD 1.308 0.35 % 0.0046 USD/JPY 97.56 0.84 % 0.8100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.709 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.249 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,374.56 1.61 % $21.81 US CRUDE $88.05 -0.74 % -0.66 * Yen firms, investors dump gold and crude * Nikkei skids to 1-week low on global growth fears * Wall St posts worst day since Nov. 7 on gold's drop * Yen jumps, commodity currencies slide * Brent drops below $100 for 1st time since July * Gold slides further, hits weakest in over two weeks * LME copper climbs as shorts cover, growth worries cap gains * Treasuries-Prices gain on safety bid, Boston explosions COMPANY NEWS RIO TINTO The global miner is setting fresh cost-cutting targets under its new chief executive as it faces a sharp downturn in demand for industrial commodities. Rio also reported a 7 percent rise in first quarter global iron ore shipments and a 4 percent increase in production. NESTLE Swiss food giant Nestle will sell the Mexican baby food unit of Pfizer Inc , which it acquired under a deal to buy the U.S. pharmaceutical company's global baby food operations, Mexico's competition watchdog said on Monday. LVMH The luxury group reported the lowest quarterly sales growth since 2009 at its fashion and leather division dominated by Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand by sales. DANONE The French food group said business improved at its core dairy unit in the United States and Russia and kept its full-year goals after first-quarter sales growth beat expectations. ACTELION Europe's largest biotech company Actelion raised the possibility that it could return to profit growth sooner than expected, after its first quarter profit more than doubled and sales of its mainstay drug beat expectations. For more, click on GIVAUDAN Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan's sales rose less than expected in the first quarter as demand in Europe and North America for its fine fragrances used in perfumes fell. VOLKSWAGEN VW's struggling Seat brand has replaced its chief executive, James Muir, who will take on other duties at the group. Juergen Stackmann, head of marketing at the group since 2012, will take over effective next month. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Peer Vodafone will cut 500 jobs in Germany, the company said on Monday, as the group adjusts to stiffer competition and lower fees in Europe's largest economy.