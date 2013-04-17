LONDON, April 17 European stocks are expected to rise on Wednesday after three straight sessions of falls, as investors balance the muted growth outlook against the chance of continued monetary stimulus from global central banks. The pan-European FTSEurofirst has suffered under a resurgence of global growth concerns following disappointing data from both China and the United States this week, and is off 3.6 percent from 4-1/2 year highs hit in mid-March. These concerns have been reflected in the recent losing streak, as weak German data and a lacklustre update by luxury group LVMH heightened concerns about the earnings outlook for European companies took European shares to a third straight losing session on Tuesday. However, a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday that weak jobs data underscored the need for further central bank support. "(Federal Reserve officials Janet) Yellen and (William) Dudley were at it again yesterday, talking about quantitative easing continuing, and everyone got excited about that," Nick Xanders, who heads up European equity strategy at BTIG, said. "But it only helps support stock markets, it's not helping the underlying economy or the unemployment situation, which is what the intention was." Ahead of the cash market open, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were all 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent higher. Disappointing factory data from the United States on Tuesday was accompanied by falling consumer prices in March for the first time in four months, also encouraging the continuation of easy monetary policy which has helped support stock markets globally. Expectations of further central bank easing helped oil return above $100 per barrel, while also supporting to gold, which had suffered steep losses at the start the week, hitting gold miners. BTIG's Xanders said that further falls in gold could trigger investor caution, with eyes also on the earnings season. U.S. stocks received a boost from improved outlooks from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson for their first quarter results, helping to improve global sentiment over riskier asset classes. However, top analysts are predicting an average miss of 3.9 percent of consensus earnings estimates for this quarter among the DJ STOXX Europe 600 companies, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows. "When healthcare is the best performing sector by a mile, it tells you that people are hiding in equity rather than actually believing in any sort of recovery," Xanders said. "I don't think healthcare will have any issues during the earnings season, but other more cyclical sectors are betting on a second half rebound, which is a bold ask." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,574.57 1.43 % 22.21 NIKKEI 13,382.89 1.22 % 161.45 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 533.50 0.22 % 1.19 EUR/USD 1.317 -0.05 % -0.0006 USD/JPY 98.29 0.79 % 0.7700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.716 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.274 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,374.51 0.49 % $6.72 US CRUDE $88.58 -0.16 % -0.14 > Risk assets rebound on earnings, policy expectations > US STOCKS-Wall St gains 1 pct, lifted by gold, earnings and data > Nikkei rebounds as exporters gain on renewed yen weakness > TREASURIES-Prices fall as safety bid fades, stocks gain > FOREX-Yen under renewed pressure as gold jitters ease > PRECIOUS-U.S. gold futures fall 1 pct but cash rises > METALS-Copper drifts, U.S. easing expectations support > Brent rebounds above $100 but demand growth concerns remain COMPANY NEWS: EDENRED The voucher and prepaid card provider said growth in Latin America drove sales 6.3 percent higher on a like-for-like basis in the first quarter, and demand in Europe was stable despite a difficult economy. DAIMLER EADS German carmaker Daimler began selling its remaining stake in Airbus's owner EADS as part of a wider overhaul of the European aerospace group's core ownership nearly 13 years after its creation. EDF A lack of investment in maintenance at EDF's nuclear power plants is partly to blame for the high unavailability rate of the country's ageing 58 reactors, the head of France's nuclear watchdog said. TESCO Britain's biggest retailer confirmed it will exit its loss-making Fresh & Easy business in the United States, taking a 1 billion pound ($1.53 billion) write-off that sent its year profit down for the first time in two decades. The world's third-largest stores group said on Wednesday it made a pretax profit of 1.96 billion pounds in the year to Feb. 13, down 51.5 percent. {ID:nWLB002CN] BURBERRY GROUP The British luxury group posted a better-than-expected rise in revenue for the second half of the year, boosted by strong retail sales across Asia Pacific. ING The Dutch financial services group's U.S. unit plans to price shares in its IPO at between $21 and $24 each, valuing the company at up to $6.16 billion in what could be the second-largest public offering this year. SABADELL Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB will decide the results of the auction of nationalised bank Banco Gallego on Wednesday, with Banco Sabadell seen as the most likely winner, Spanish media reported. LUFTHANSA The airline is due to start a third round of negotiations with trade union Verdi over pay for 33,000 cabin crew and ground staff at Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Systems, catering unit LSG Sky Chefs and ground crews. SANTANDER The Bank of Spain said it would open new proceedings to decide the fate of Santander's Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz, who holds a criminal conviction, after the country passed a law last week that could help keep him in his post. BAYER Pharmaceutical company Actavis Inc said on Tuesday it would once again sell a generic version of Bayer's Yaz after an appeals court ruled that Bayer's patent for the oral contraceptive was invalid. GETINGE Swedish medical technology group Getinge is due to release its first-quarter report at about 1000 GMT. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation are seen at 818 million crowns, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. IMPREGILO, FONDIARIA Impregilo exits the blue-chip FTSE MIB index on Wednesday, replaced by Fondiaria-Sai. DEUTSCHE POST Trade union Verdi said it called on 500 employees at the company to strike on Wednesday morning over demands for higher wages. The union estimated around 500,000 letters or parcels would not reach their destination because of the strike. PESCANOVA Spain's stock market regulator said in a statement Tuesday evening that 2012 financial results documents it has received from the fish-finger maker did not comply with required accounting standards, possibly opening the door to sanctions. EURONAV The crude oil shipping company slipped into a deeper loss than a year earlier in the first quarter as overcapacity depressed freight rates and said rates in the second quarter were poor. LUXOTTICA A put seller came into focus in Italy's eyewear maker Luxottica Group on Tuesday afternoon. The trade involved the sale of 20,000 10.6 percent out-of-the money May $45 strike puts for 8.5 cents to open the largest options position in the name, said Trade Alert president Henry Schwartz. The transaction was similar to a 10-cent April $45 strike put seller that showed up a month ago, but Tuesday's trade is double the size and appears to suggest a strong view that $45 is an attractive price to own shares, Schwartz said. BHP BILLITON The miner's focus on U.S. onshore oil drilling is starting to pay off with a 15 percent rise in liquids production in the latest quarter, as the miner drills new wells in its giant shale holdings in Texas. RIO TINTO Kennecott Utah Copper, which is owned by the FTSE 100-listed mining company, said on Tuesday it is invoking force majeure with respect to contracts with copper cathode and sulphuric acid customers after last week's huge landslide at its Bingham Canyon copper mine.