LONDON, May 28 European stocks are seen rising for a second session on Tuesday, with activity picking up as investors in Britain and the United States return after a long weekend. European bourses closed higher in thin trade on Monday, recovering poise after recent weakness, with the EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips adding 1.1 percent. Moderate equity market optimism continued overnight, with Japan's Nikkei share index rising 1.5 percent and taking some heart from the Bank of Japan's fresh reaffirmation of its commitment to monetary stimulus. In Europe, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen on Monday also pledged to stick to the kind of expansive policy that has been a key driver of equity market gains over recent months. In the United States, however, the situation is less clear, with some Federal Reserve officials suggesting stimulus could be reduced in coming months if warranted by the data. As such, investors were set to focus on U.S. consumer confidence data for May at 1400 GMT. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100, which was closed on Monday and thus missed out on the gains, to open up 48 to 57 points, or as much as 0.9 percent. Germany's DAX is seen gaining 27 to 32 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 is expected to rise 12 to 13 points, or around 0.3 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0458 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,649.60 -0.06 % -0.91 NIKKEI 14,363.58 1.56 % 220.93 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 550.77 0.04 % 0.23 EUR/USD 1.2916 -0.1 % -0.0013 USD/JPY 101.95 1.01 % 1.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.048 -- 0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 1.457 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,388.41 -0.42 % -$5.87 US CRUDE $93.56 -0.63 % -0.59 > Stable Nikkei spurs yen selling; direction awaited > Nikkei edges up in fragile market, regains semblance of stability > Yen softens as Nikkei regains degree of stability > Gold falls as stocks hold firm; physical demand stays strong > Copper slips on growth worries; US, Britain in focus > Brent steadies below $103 as demand view falters, summer eyed