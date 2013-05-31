PARIS, May 31 European stocks were set to open mixed on Friday, ahead of a batch of U.S. data that should shed light on the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme. At 0617 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.04 percent, for UK's FTSE 100 down 0.14 percent, for Germany's DAX down 0.12 percent and for France's CAC down 0.05 percent. European and U.S. stocks inched higher on Thursday while Tokyo's Nikkei bounced back, after downbeat U.S. economic data including lower-than-expected GDP growth, a rise in new jobless benefits claims and tepid pending home sales reassured investors that the Fed would not scale back its bond buying soon. "The data has been mixed and investors are a bit confused, and I think the market will be zigzagging until next week's payrolls figures," a Paris-based equity and exchange-traded funds trader said. Investors awaited the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's May consumer sentiment index due at 1355 GMT on Friday, as well as personal income and consumption data, due at 1230 GMT, and the Chicago PMI due at 1345 GMT. In Europe, the market will also keep an eye on data on euro zone inflation and unemployment, due at 0900 GMT. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 1.2 percent so far during the volatile week. The index has surged about 10 percent since mid-April, boosted by massive liquidity injections by central banks, including the Fed's buying of $85 billion per month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities aimed at boosting economic growth. But the rally has been losing steam in the past week after a batch of robust U.S. macro data including consumer confidence sparked speculation the Fed might soon start to trim its quantitative easing programme. Investors have been particularly nervous since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week said the central bank may decide to taper its programme within the next few Fed policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam, sparking a surge in Treasuries yields. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,654.41 0.37 % 6.05 NIKKEI 13,774.54 1.37 % 185.51 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 544.99 -0.32 % -1.75 EUR/USD 1.3042 -0.06 % -0.0008 USD/JPY 100.85 0.13 % 0.1300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.101 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.503 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,417.40 0.29 % $4.15 US CRUDE $93.43 -0.19 % -0.18 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up as soft U.S. data eases QE fears > Wall St ends up on optimism Fed stimulus to remain > Nikkei up as Fed concerns ease, investors still wary after rout > TREASURIES-Prices near flat as investors weigh Fed's course > FOREX-Dollar near 3-week low vs euro as talk of Fed tapering eases > Gold hits 2-week top on hopes Fed stimulus will stay > METALS-Copper heads for gains in May after 3-month drop > Crude oil ends mixed, swayed by views on economy and Fed COMPANY NEWS: SANTANDER Spain's biggest bank, Santander, said on Thursday it had reached a deal with U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic LLC to sell them a 50 percent stake in its asset management arm. UBS UBS is set to raise pay for investment bankers by an average 9 percent to entice staff into staying by lifting salaries to market rates, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. For more, click on TELEFONICA Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica holds its annual shareholder meeting. Its board is also set to vote on resuming dividend payments, which it canceled last year as part of a drive to cut debt. ENI Italian oil and gas group Eni plans to sell a stake in Galp Energia worth around 690 million euros at market prices, as it presses ahead with plans to exit the Portuguese energy company. The oil major said on Thursday it had approved the possible issue of bonds for a value of up to 3 billion euros or its equivalent in other currencies. TUI TRAVEL British holiday company TUI Travel said on Friday it would buy 60 new planes from Boeing with a value of $6.1 billion in a deal which is so large it will be subject to shareholder approval. RCS MEDIAGROUP Shareholders of RCS MediaGroup on Thursday voted in favour of a rights issue of up to 600 million euros needed to keep the money-losing publisher in business. BAYER Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE is recommending a new eye drug from Bayer and Regeneron, after a price discount was offered for its use on the state health service. PARMALAT Italian dairy firm Parmalat said on Thursday it reached an agreement to cut the purchase price of sister company Lactalis American Group by $130 million. BANCO POPOLARE Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare said on Thursday that a buyback on securities issued by the bank would boost its Core Tier 1 capital ratio by 7 basis points. ROCHE There are no benefits from giving patients with severe flu a double dose of Roche's drug Tamiflu, despite calls by some experts for the use of higher doses in the most serious cases. TOTAL The colourful boss of the French oil major is unlikely to be felled by demands he stand trial over alleged bribes to Iran as Christophe de Margerie enters a crucial phase of his high-stakes turnaround plan for the oil firm, with no clear successors. SOLARWORLD CEO Frank Asbeck confirmed in an interview with Handelsblatt that the group was in talks with Qatari joint venture QSTec over a minority stake and said he would invest at least 10 million euros himself in the group.