PARIS, June 12 European stocks are seen falling on Wednesday, extending the previous session's selloff as worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start to scale back its stimulus measures keep investors on edge. Shares in Zara owner Inditex will be in the spotlight after the world's largest clothes retailer reported its weakest quarterly growth in net profit in four years, blaming cold weather in Europe and negative currency effects. At 0625 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent. The prospect of a shift in the Fed's ultra-loose policy has rattled markets in recent weeks, as the central bank's massive bond-buying programme has been a major factor behind this year's stock market rally. "Investors fret about the possibility that the comfort blanket of fairly easy money that they have become used to for so long may not be as freely available," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note. "(This) means that market and stock valuations may well have to stand much more on their own two feet and their fundamentals to justify some of the rather lofty valuations." The sharp rally in European stocks that started in mid-2012 has sent valuation ratios to levels not seen since early 2010. The broad STOXX Europe 600 trades at 12.1 times expected earnings in the next 12 months, with the price-to-earnings ratio hitting 12.9 in late May when the market peaked, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Tuesday, European shares dropped 1.2 percent, increasing their losses since the peak in late May to about 6 percent. U.S. stocks also fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 falling 1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei average slipped 0.2 percent on Wednesday, closing off its session's low. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,626.13 -1.02 % -16.68 NIKKEI 13,289.32 -0.21 % -28.3 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 515.62 -0.3 % -1.55 EUR/USD 1.3301 -0.1 % -0.0013 USD/JPY 96.64 0.66 % 0.6300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.195 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.596 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,375.31 -0.27 % -$3.68 US CRUDE $94.54 -0.88 % -0.84 COMPANY NEWS: INDITEX Shares in Zara owner will be in the spotlight after the world's largest clothes retailer reported its weakest quarterly growth in net profit in four years, blaming cold weather in Europe and negative currency effects. J SAINSBURY Britain's No. 3 supermarket chain met forecasts for underlying sales growth in its first quarter, outperforming major rivals with an outcome driven by growth online and in convenience stores. HENNES & MAURITZ Swedish budget fashion retailer said on Wednesday its sales in stores open at least a year were flat in May, marginally undershooting expectations. GENERALI The insurer's Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco took another step towards meeting a 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion)disposal target, agreeing to sell out of two Mexican companies for $858 million. MONTE DEI PASCHI An Italian judge has ordered three former managers of the bank to stand trial for concealing losses from the Bank of Italy, the country's lending regulator, judicial sources said on Tuesday. A hearing has been set for Sept. 26, the sources said. VOLKSWAGEN The carmaker will sell up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in bonds that will be converted into shares to bolster its car finance arm, the second such issue in seven months. KABEL DEUTSCHLAND Vodafone last week has made an informal offer to take over Kabel Deutschland and the two companies have begun talks as Kabel Deutschland considered the price offered as too low, news agency Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter. AXEL SPRINGER Good Media Investment Holdings is selling its 2.8 percent stake in German publisher Axel Springer, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Tuesday. EADS Airbus has chosen Friday for the maiden flight of its newest jet, the A350, the European planemaker said.