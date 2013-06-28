LONDON, June 28 European stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday as investors were seen avoiding big bets on the last trading day of the quarter, with equities set to post a fall for June after a record 12 months of gains. At 0628 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent higher. The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose for a third day on Thursday, with encouraging U.S. data easing worries over whether the economy could withstand a cut in stimulus by the Federal Reserve. It ended 0.7 percent stronger at 1,157.42 points, the highest in more than a week. After recording a positive close every month since mid-2012, the index is down 4.8 percent in June following a steep sell-off earlier this month on concerns the Fed could trim its liquidity support earlier than expected. It is down 2.6 percent so far in the April to June period. But equities rallied in the past sessions on stronger-than-expected data. Economic figures on Thursday showed U.S. consumer spending rebounded in May, while jobless claims fell last week, fuelling expectations growth was picking up pace. Some analysts and fund mangers remained positive on the market's outlook in the medium term. "We remain confident for equities for the rest of 2013 as shares have become relatively more attractive as an asset class. We would use any weakness to selectively add positions in European equities," Anko Beldsnijder, managing director of MainFirst Asset Management, said. Analysts said the steps being taken by authorities were positive and should support the market. They said a move by European leaders, who agreed on Thursday to spend 6 billion euros over the next two years to support job creation and training for young people, and resolved to promote lending to credit-starved small business, were encouraging. However, technical analysts said investors should stay cautious, but also added that an upside surprise was likely in the near term. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.7 percent to 2,619.86 points in the previous session, but the bounce stalled just below its 200-day moving average at 2,633. The level was seen as the first resistance for the index. The next hurdle was seen at around 2,664 points, its 23.6 percent retracement of a rally from June last year to a high in May, and further at its 100-day moving average at 2,682. "The medium-term downtrend is still intact and overriding consolidation, which has been in place for quite some time now, should not be called off yet. However, an attempt to break the 200-day moving average to the upside cannot be ruled out," Petra von Kerssenbrock, technical analyst at Commerzbank, said. On the macroeconomic front, focus will be on the Institute for Supply Management Chicago's June index of manufacturing activity, due at 1345 GMT, and Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final June consumer sentiment index at 1355 GMT, for hints about the Federal Reserve's timing to trim stimulus. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0633 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,613.20 0.62 % 9.94 NIKKEI 13,677.32 3.51 % 463.77 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PU 506.65 1.82 % 9.08 S> EUR/USD 1.3059 0.18 % 0.0024 USD/JPY 98.71 0.38 % 0.3700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.457 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.702 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,205.45 0.5 % $5.96 US CRUDE $97.38 0.34 % 0.33 > Upbeat Japan data cheers Nikkei, Asia - gold slumps > Wall St rallies for third day as Fed concerns fade > Nikkei rises to 3-wk high on strong data, easing Fed, China worries > TREASURIES-Prices gain after 7-year debt sale > Dollar gains on yen as traders eye yield differentials > Gold hits 3-year low, heads for worst quarter since 1968 > Copper eyes biggest quarterly loss in nearly 2 years > Brent rises above $103 on talk Fed will continue stimulus COMPANY NEWS UBS The Swiss bank, which has made deep cuts in its investment banking arm, is expanding in commodity trade finance and has hired 10 bankers in Geneva since the start of the year, a director said on Thursday. For more, click on CLARIANT Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant on Friday flagged potential sales in its innovation pipeline of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion) ahead of its annual capital markets day. For more, click on BNP PARIBAS France's No. 1 bank will unveil an expansion plan for the German market when it announces its second-quarter results at the end of July, its chief financial officer has told analysts. VODAFONE John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media, is sounding out options for cable operator Charter Communications to acquire larger rival Time Warner Cable, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Germany's telecoms regulator must change or drop a plan to raise the fees mobile operators can charge each other for connecting calls, in part because it would lead to higher prices for consumers, the European Commission said on Thursday. DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN, BMW German lobbying has halted a deal to enforce stricter rules on carbon dioxide emissions for all new cars in the European Union from 2020, EU sources said on Thursday. SIEMENS Britain's Department for Transport on Thursday confirmed it had awarded Germany's Siemens a $2.4 billion contract to build 1,140 new carriages for use on the Thameslink rail line. SKANSKA The Swedish construction firm announced on Friday two orders in the United States worth in total arund 6.9 billion crowns ($1.02 billion). For more on the company, click on SGL CARBON Germany's SGL Carbon, a major supplier to the scrap-to-steel industry, lowered its profit guidance for the second time this year, citing increased competition from Asia as it gave up hopes for a business recovery in the second half.