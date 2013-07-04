LONDON, July 4 European shares were seen opening higher on Thursday, mirroring advances on Wall Street and in Asia, although gains were likely to be capped by the political uncertainties in Portugal and Egypt and before Friday's U.S. jobs data. At 0630 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 to 0.7 percent higher. Volumes were expected to be thin as the U.S. market is closed on Thursday for the Independence Day holiday. Investors were also likely to avoid big bets as they monitor events in Egypt and ahead of rate decisions and statements by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England later in the session. No policy changes are expected from both the central banks, but a jump in yields in Portugal, and other periphery markets, might keep ECB President Mario Draghi sounding dovish at a press conference after the rate meeting. Portugal's 10-year bond yield shot above 8 percent and its stock market slumped 5 percent on Wednesday on fears a snap election could derail Lisbon's exit next year from a bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund. Political uncertainty also continued in Egypt, where the army toppled the country's president. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.2 percent to 2,570.76 points in the previous session. The index was expected to face resistance at its short-term downtrend at 2,600 and further at the 200-day moving average at around 2,630. "Overcoming this resistance zone would be a first technical improvement. In this case the index should have price potential up to 2,680," Sophia Wurm, technical analyst at Commerzbank, said. "Nevertheless, with a view to the next weeks, we expect the medium-term correction to continue," she said, adding that important short-term support level was 2,500, while 2,400/2,440 could provide a floor in the medium term. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.7 percent lower at 1,150.90 points on Wednesday, when the index touched a one-week low before paring losses. U.S. shares rose 0.1 to 0.4 percent overnight, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.1 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,615.41 0.08 % 1.33 NIKKEI 14,018.93 -0.26 % -36.63 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 499.46 0.9 % 4.44 EUR/USD 1.2997 -0.07 % -0.0009 USD/JPY 99.79 -0.11 % -0.1100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.503 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.674 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,253.56 0.19 % $2.37 US CRUDE $101.24 0 % 0.00 > Asian stocks firmer, eyes on Portugal, U.S. jobs > Wall St posts modest gains in short volatile session > Nikkei choppy ahead of US jobs data; Egypt, Portugal developments eyed > TREASURIES-U.S. prices slip, nervously awaiting labor market data > Dollar steadies near 5-wk high ahead of policy meetings > Gold climbs for 2nd day on safe-haven buying > London copper slips from two week highs; U.S. jobs eyed > Brent dips toward $105, supply fears ease after Egypt army move COMPANY NEWS: GLAXOSMITHKLINE China's top economic planning agency has opened an investigation into pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc's operations in China, an official newspaper reported on Thursday, as foreign firms come under pressure from Beijing for possible price-fixing. BARRY CALLEBAUT Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, said strong demand from pastry chefs and restaurants in Europe and Asia helped lift sales volumes by a better-than-expected 8.2 percent in the nine months to May. For more, click on HSBC Europe's biggest bank's record 1.2 billion pounds ($1.83 billion) settlement with the U.S. over money laundering charges has been approved in court, according to the Daily Express. GENMAB The Danish biotech firm said its collaborator, drug giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc's, would start a new phase 3 study of ofatumumab to treat pemphigus vulgaris, a rare autoimmune disorder of the skin. Ofatumumab, Genmab's only drug, is sold under the name Arzerra for the treatment of blood cancer. For more on the company, click on NOKIA Rating agency Moody's has placed Nokia's Ba3 credit rating on review for downgrade and said that Nokia's move to buy out Siemens AG's share of their network equipment joint venture strains its cash position. For more on the company, click on DAIMLER Production at the group's U.S. truck-making plant in Portland has been suspended after about 700 workers went on strike in a pay dispute at the start of the week, the German company said on Wednesday. Related news CELESIO The supervisory board sacked the German drugs distributor's chief executive, Markus Pinger, with immediate effect on Wednesday after a falling out with the head of parent company Franz Haniel & Cie. Related news HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN The first fiscal quarter of the 2013/14 developed "in line with our expectations", finance chief Dirk Kaliebe told German daily Boersen-Zeitung. Related news GECINA The Paris-listed real-estate company said it had bought an office building for 122 million euros including duties. EIFFAGE The French construction and concessions company said it had bought the Smulders group, representing annual revenues of around 200 million euros and 770 employees in Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland. SAINT GOBAIN The French glassmaker said that 73 percent of its dividend payout for 2012 would be paid in shares. ZODIAC AEROSPACE ZODC.PA The French aerospace company said it had acquired the engineering department of Threesixty Aerospace, a seat manufacturer owned by Virgin Atlantic Airways. NESTLE, DANONE Swiss food company Nestle and French rival Danone are cutting the price of infant formula milk in China after Beijing launched an investigation into possible price-fixing and anti-competitive behaviour in the sector.