PARIS, Sept 12 European stocks are set to rise on Thursday,
adding to the week's steep gains as investors bet euro zone industrial
production data due during the session will confirm the region's economic
recovery is on track.
Market sentiment will also be supported by renewed M&A activity in the
telecom sector.
According to sources, Telefonica is studying different options to
buy out fellow investors in Telecom Italia, while KPN said it
is in talks with America Movil about a potential takeover deal.
Also in the spotlight, French telecom-and-media group Vivendi said
it aimed to decide on whether to split its media businesses from its French
telecom unit SFR by early 2014.
"The ongoing wave of M&A in the telecom sector has been a major support for
stocks lately, and with interest rates rising, this could be the beginning of a
big period of consolidation," a Paris-based trader said.
At 0621 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent.
German Bund futures also rose on Thursday, tracking gains in U.S.
Treasuries after strong investor demand at a $21 billion auction of 10-year
notes.
The euro zone industrial production figure for July, due at 0900 GMT, is
seen rising 0.1 percent month-for-month.
European stocks have rallied strongly this week, with the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index hitting a two-year high on Wednesday,
helped in part by recent better-than-expected macroeconomic data.
"The trend is pretty strong, although it's better to wait for the index to
close the week at this level before we can talk about a 10 percent upside
potential in the next six to eight months," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier
said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,689.13 0.31 % 5.14
NIKKEI 14,387.27 -0.26 % -37.8
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 535.73 -0.08 % -0.45
EUR/USD 1.3306 -0.02 % -0.0003
USD/JPY 99.30 -0.54 % -0.5400
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.877 -- -0.04
10-YR BUND YLD 1.957 -- -0.04
SPOT GOLD $1,357.91 -0.6 % -$8.23
US CRUDE $107.65 0.08 % 0.09
COMPANY NEWS:
TELEFONICA, TELECOM ITALIA
Telefonica is studying different options to buy out fellow investors in
Telecom Italia without the Spanish group adding to its own substantial
debt burden, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
VIVENDI, HAVAS
French telecom-and-media group Vivendi said it aimed to decide on whether to
split its media businesses from its French telecom unit SFR by early 2014 and
named its largest shareholder Vincent Bollore as board vice-chairman.
TELECOM OPERATORS
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a price cap on cross-border
phone calls in Europe and asked for veto power over sales of mobile spectrum, as
part of a fresh attempt to overhaul the bloc's telecommunications sector.
EDF
Norges Bank Investment Management, the asset management unit of the
Norwegian central bank, is selling 13 million shares in the French electricity
company, according to a source involved in the sale.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's No. 2 listed bank, is exploring the sale of its Asia private
banking arm, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, seeking to exit a
market where small managers are getting hit by rising costs and competition.
RICHEMONT
Luxury goods group Richemont said five-month sales rose 9 percent, just shy
of estimates in a Reuters poll amid weak demand for its high-end watches in
Greater China.
REPSOL
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and Spain's Repsol are interested in
acquiring the 11 percent stake in a heavy-crude project that will be left by the
exit of Malaysia's Petronas from the deal's consortium, Venezuela's oil minister
said on Wednesday.
ZURICH
Zurich Insurance Group said on Wednesday its board appointed Tom de Swaan as
chairman, following Josef Ackermann's sudden resignation from the role two weeks
ago.
MONTE PASCHI
Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday its board had discussed
the guidelines for a new restructuring plan as it seeks to win a green light
from the European Commission for a 4.1 billion euro ($5.45 billion) state
bailout.
SANOFI
French drugmaker Sanofi said on Thursday it would withdraw its U.S.
application for diabetes treatment lixisenatide in order to wait for results
from an ongoing cardiovascular patient test.
ALSTOM
Government support and planned regulatory changes that will boost Poland's
power market have prompted France's Alstom to seek a major role in
constructing two new 900 megawatt coal-fired plants, a company official said.