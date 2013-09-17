PARIS, Sept 17 European stocks are set to drift lower on Tuesday
as investors cash in a portion of recent gains ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting expected to begin scaling back stimulus.
At 0620 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3
percent.
Investors were reluctant to take fresh bets ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting next week, at which the central bank is set to trim its
quantitative easing programme. According to a recent Reuters poll of economists,
the Fed is seen announcing that it will curb its monthly spending on asset
purchases by $10 billion.
"The selling pressure remains weak. We're not in a situation where people
start to cut their positions, so all the pull-backs are buying opportunities,"
Aurel BGC analyst Gerard Sagnier said.
The massive liquidity provided by central banks around the world has been a
major factor behind the stock market rally started in mid-2012, with the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index up 41 percent since then.
Despite the expected cut in the Fed's stimulus measures, investors remain
sanguine about the outlook for European stocks as recent macro data signalled a
pick-up in economic growth for the region.
Demand for "put options" on the Euro STOXX 50 used by fund managers to
protect their portfolios against potential pull-backs has been fading ahead of
the September derivative contracts expire on Friday.
Shares in carmakers will be in the spotlight after data showed European car
sales fell 4.9 percent last month. Peugeot led the fall, with an 18
percent drop in registrations that eroded its market share to 11 percent for the
first eight months, down almost a percentage point year-on-year.
European stocks surged on Monday, with Germany's DAX hitting a record high
and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index reaching a 2-1/2
year high, after news that former treasury secretary and White House adviser
Lawrence Summers had pulled out of the race to lead the Fed.
Markets took the view that the Fed would take a more gradual approach to
tightening its policy since Summers is seen as less supportive of the bank's
equity-friendly monetary stimulus programme than the other main candidate, Janet
Yellen.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,697.60 0.57 % 9.61
NIKKEI 14,311.67 -0.65 % -93
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 539.34 -0.36 % -1.96
EUR/USD 1.3344 0.08 % 0.0011
USD/JPY 99.12 0.07 % 0.0700
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.850 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.945 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,312.76 -0.05 % -$0.63
US CRUDE $105.77 -0.77 % -0.82
COMPANY NEWS:
CAR STOCKS, PEUGEOT
DEBENHAMS
The group will meet forecasts for 2012-13 profit as sales growth picked-up
in its fourth quarter, Britain's No. 2 department store group said on Tuesday.
TELEFONICA, TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia has delayed a crucial board meeting on strategic options to
Oct. 3. Telefonica is the biggest single shareholder and faces a dilemma over
how to respond to plans from other investors to leave the Italian firm.
NOKIA
Nokia has delayed the launch of a large-screen "phablet" device, originally
planned for late September, following a deal to sell its handset business and
license patents to Microsoft, a source said on late on Monday.
CONTINENTAL AG
German car parts supplier Schaeffler seeks to sell 4 percent of Continental
AG to cut debt, taking advantage of a 20-year high in Continental's share price.
SANOFI
The drugmaker Sanofi said it won approval from European authorities for a
second multiple sclerosis treatment, paving the way to start selling both drugs
in the region soon.
DEUTSCHE POST
German postal and courier business Deutsche Post is seeking to refinance its
existing 2 billion euro ($2.67 billion) credit facility, which is due to mature
in December 2015, banking sources said.
EADS, DASSAULT AVIATION
Hedge fund TCI has asked EADS to transfer its 4 billion euro stake in
Dassault Aviation directly to shareholders as part of its campaign to force the
group to sell the asset, Financial Times reported, citing a letter sent by TCI
to EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders.
SALZGITTER
The company said it struck a deal with workers on its planned savings
programme, under which 1,500 of the group's 25,000 jobs will be cut, Salzgitter
said late on Monday.
SCOR
The French reinsurer said its preliminary cost estimate for a series of
hailstorms in Germany was for approximately 50 million euros before tax and
after retrocession and reinstatements.
FORTUM
State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum has launched a sale of its power
grid in Finland, which could fetch around 1.5-2.0 billion euros ($2.0-$2.7
billion), four people familiar with the matter said.