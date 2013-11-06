PARIS, Nov 6 European stocks are set to rise on Wednesday
morning, reversing the previous session's dip, although indexes were expected to
stay in tight ranges as uncertainty in the run-up to an ECB policy meeting keeps
investors on edge.
After a mixed start of the European earnings season, a batch of
better-than-expected corporate results on Wednesday is set to lift sentiment,
with forecast-beating results from Dutch banking and insurance group ING
and Adecco, the world's No. 1 staffing agency, while cement
major Lafarge confirmed its debt reduction targets for this year and
next.
Half way into the European earnings season, 52 percent of STOXX Europe 600
companies have missed profit forecasts, and two thirds have missed
revenue forecasts, according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, a sharp
contrast with the second-quarter results season during which only 42 percent of
companies missed profit forecasts.
At 0720 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent.
Investors will closely watch the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index, which has been stuck for a week below a major resistance
level at 3,077.24 points, representing a peak hit in early 2011 and above which
the index would hit five-year highs.
"A lot of automatic buy orders have been placed just above the level, so if
the index manages to pierce above it, we could have an acceleration on the
upside," a Paris-based equity and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trader said.
European stocks have been rallying over the past four weeks, boosted in part
by expectations that both euro zone and U.S. monetary policy will remain
accommodative for some time.
Recent tame inflation figures have fuelled speculation about a possible
interest rate cut by the European Central Bank when it meets on Thursday, though
all but one of 23 euro money market traders polled by Reuters on Monday expected
the ECB to leave borrowing costs unchanged at 0.5 percent.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0717 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,762.97 -0.28 % -4.96
NIKKEI 14,337.31 0.79 % 111.94
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 550.26 -0.15 % -0.84
EUR/USD 1.3498 0.18 % 0.0024
USD/JPY 98.62 0.13 % 0.1300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.649 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.729 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,312.14 0.09 % $1.15
US CRUDE $93.77 0.43 % 0.40
COMPANY NEWS:
ING
The Dutch banking and insurance group reported third-quarter net profit of
101 million euros ($136 million) on Wednesday, beating forecasts, and said it
was on track to complete its restructuring by the end of 2016.
ADECCO
The world's No. 1 staffing agency beat expectations for third-quarter net
profit and said it expects increasing demand for flexible labour in Europe as
the region emerges from recession.
LAFARGE
The French cement maker confirmed its debt reduction targets for this year
and next as it posted 4 percent like-for-like growth in third-quarter sales and
core profit. The company set a new goal to boost EBITDA by at least 1.1 billion
euros over 2015 and 2016.
ALSTOM
The French power and engineering firm said it would ramp up cost cuts and
asset disposals after a drop in first-half orders and net income, and a heavy
cash outflow. Alstom set a target of 1 to 2 billion euros of disposals through
the possible sale of a minority stake in its transport business and the disposal
of non-strategic assets.
SOCIETE GENERALE, CREDIT AGRICOLE
Societe Generale will announce on Thursday that it is buying Credit
Agricole's 50-percent stake in their Newedge brokerage joint venture, while
Credit Agricole will raise its stake in Amundi - the fund management business
jointly owned by the two banks - to 80 percent from 75 percent, Le Figaro said.
SOLVAY
The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into a joint
venture proposed by Belgian chemicals group Solvay and Swiss-based INEOS, over
concerns it may harm competition, the EU's competition watchdog said.
VOESTALPINE
Austrian steelmaker kept unchanged its full-year outlook for stable earnings
after a decline in the first half marked by subdued industrial demand in Europe.
VINCI, BOUYGUES, EIFFAGE
France said it was confident in the future of a commercial waterway linking
the Seine river to Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, after it obtained
increased EU funds for the multi-billion euro project. The French companies are
among construction groups bidding for the work.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Prosecutors may seek to fine Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank if their
suspicion is confirmed that Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen gave misleading
evidence in a dispute over the collapse of the Kirch media empire, Deutsche Bank
said.
Separately, a U.S. regulator said on Tuesday that a former Deutsche Bank
unit will pay $12.1 million to harmed borrowers in order to resolve allegations
that it discriminated against African-American and Hispanic borrowers seeking
mortgage loans.
K+S
Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday cut its debt ratings on German
potash maker K+S by two notches to "Ba1", citing uncertainty in the global
potash market and the risk that K+S may have to raise additional debt.
RWE
The utility plans to cut about 2,500 jobs at its German power plants, German
daily Rheinische Post reported, citing sources close to the works council. It
also said RWE was considering cutting its headcount by another 10,000 people.
PIRELLI
The world's fifth-largest tyre maker cut its full-year operating profit
forecast on Tuesday as a strong euro diminished revenues from Latin America, the
group's largest market.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher of influential daily Corriere della Sera has agreed the sale
of its headquarters in central Milan to U.S. fund Blackstone for 120 million
euros ($161.7 million), it said on Tuesday.
EULER HERMES
The credit insurance company posted a 6 percent drop in nine-month operating
income to 334.4 million euros and a 4 percent increase in sales to 1.55 billion,
adding that it was on track with previous guidance.