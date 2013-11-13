LONDON Nov 13 European shares were likely to extend losses on Wednesday, tracking weaker markets in Asia and the United States, on concerns the U.S. central bank could start trimming its stimulus programme sooner than expected.

Sentiment deteriorated after Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, seen as a centrist in policy terms, said on Tuesday a cut in the Federal Reserve's bond-buying operations remained a possibility at its Dec. 17-18 meeting.

Investors will focus on the comments from nominee Fed President Janet Yellen at her Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday to see if she provides any hint about the timing to scale down stimulus.

At 0723 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.3 to 0.5 percent lower.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday, when the U.S. stock indexes ended broadly lower. On Wednesday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4 percent to a one-month low.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.6 percent to 3,034.68 points in the previous session, slipping further away from a recent five-year high.

"The Euro STOXX 50 is in a short-term consolidation within its long-term resistance zone of 3,050-3,080," Sophia Wurm, technical analyst at Commerzbank.

"Next support level is 3,000. Nevertheless, from a medium-term view, the current consolidation should have a trend-confirming character to the upside."

On the macroeconomic front, investors will keep a close eye on UK employment data, due at 0930 GMT. The ILO unemployment rate for September is forecast to stay at 7.7 percent, while the claimant account in October is set to fall by 35,000, against a 41,700 drop in the previous month.

"Together with the October inflation figure, released yesterday, (unemployment data) should provide much better insight into whether the BoE's (Bank of England) forward guidance ... is in fact credible, or whether the markets were right to dismiss it," Alpari said in a note.

Other important data releases later in the day include the euro zone's industrial production numbers for September, due at 1000 GMT, and U.S. weekly mortgage market index for the week ended Nov. 8 at 1200 GMT.

Third-quarter earnings releases will continue to inject volatility in the near term.

French gas and power group GDF Suez said nine-month revenue fell 0.3 percent, Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk lifted its full-year outlook, and Germany's largest utility E.ON lowered the upper end of its full-year profit target range.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 82 percent of the companies on the STOXX Europe 600 index have reported results so far, of which 51 percent have met or beaten earnings forecasts. On the revenue front, only 36 percent companies have met or exceeded predictions.

GDF SUEZ

French gas and power group GDF Suez said nine-month revenue fell 0.3 percent to 59.6 billion euros and confirmed its earnings guidance but warned that it plans to write down European power assets.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group lifted its full-year outlook, saying it now expects a net profit of around $3.5 billion compared with an earlier forecast for $3.3 billion. It also reported a third-quarter net profit of $1.20 billion compared with the average analyst forecast of $1.09 billion in a Reuters poll.

E.ON

Germany's largest utility lowered the upper end of its full-year profit target range as plunging wholesale power prices and an uncontrolled boom in renewable energy capacity continued to weigh on the group.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer reported a 4.5 percent fall in third-quarter operating profit and cut its sales outlook for the Russian market.

J SAINSBURY

The British grocer posted a 7 percent rise in first-half profit, outperforming rivals as a strategy focused on own brand products while investing in fast growing online and convenience channels chimed with consumers.

RENAULT

Nissan will produce 1 million cars in Mexico by 2016, using the country as an export hub in the Americas, CEO Carlos Ghosn said while inaugurating a $2 billion plant.

BHP BILLITON

The global miner will post lower nickel production in the current quarter after a minor earthquake closed down operations at its Perseverance mine in western Australia.

TULLOW OIL

Tullow confirmed on Wednesday it had restarted operations in northern Kenya on Nov. 8 after reaching an agreement with local leaders to prevent a repeat of protests that halted work last month.