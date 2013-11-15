LONDON, Nov 15 European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly
higher on Friday, supported by overnight gains from Wall Street and Asia after
the nominee for chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve stressed the need to drive
a stronger recovery.
Comments from Fed Vice-Chair Janet Yellen, who would take over at the end of
January if confirmed, were read as supporting it holding off past the turn of
the year with any move to rein in economic stimulus.
That helped prompt the biggest daily gain in a month for European markets in
the previous session. Wall Street finished at
fresh records and Japan's Nikkei scaled six month highs.
Given the focus on Fed policy, markets were set to pay close attention to
U.S. manufacturing data at 1415 GMT, seeking reassurance that the world's
biggest economy is not yet strong enough to manage without stimulus.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 5 to 20
points, Germany's DAX to gain 3 to 4 points, and France's CAC 40
to start unchanged to 1 points higher.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0549 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,790.62 0.48 % 8.62
NIKKEI 15,188.47 2.10 % 309.94
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 545.21 1.32 % 7.06
EUR/USD 1.3451 -0.04 % -0.0006
USD/JPY 100.14 0.13 % 0.1300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7052 -- 0.003
10-YR BUND YLD 1.706 -- 0.004
SPOT GOLD $1,287.96 -- $1.05
US CRUDE $94.21 +0.48 % 0.45
COMPANY NEWS:
VIVENDI
Vivendi said it was progressing with its plan to hive off its largest
business, France's No. 2 telecom operator SFR, and had not seen red flags that
could derail the project slated for middle of next year. The music, pay-TV, and
telecoms conglomerate also on Thursday confirmed its annual targets for its four
business units after it posted operating profit down 23 percent to 730 million
euros ($978.53 million), hurt by continued pressure on SFR brought on by an
ongoing mobile price war in France.
BARCLAYS
The British bank is cutting 1,700 jobs in its UK network as automation
increases across its branches.