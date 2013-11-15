LONDON, Nov 15 European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Friday, supported by overnight gains from Wall Street and Asia after the nominee for chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve stressed the need to drive a stronger recovery. Comments from Fed Vice-Chair Janet Yellen, who would take over at the end of January if confirmed, were read as supporting it holding off past the turn of the year with any move to rein in economic stimulus. That helped prompt the biggest daily gain in a month for European markets in the previous session. Wall Street finished at fresh records and Japan's Nikkei scaled six month highs. Given the focus on Fed policy, markets were set to pay close attention to U.S. manufacturing data at 1415 GMT, seeking reassurance that the world's biggest economy is not yet strong enough to manage without stimulus. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 5 to 20 points, Germany's DAX to gain 3 to 4 points, and France's CAC 40 to start unchanged to 1 points higher. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0549 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,790.62 0.48 % 8.62 NIKKEI 15,188.47 2.10 % 309.94 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 545.21 1.32 % 7.06 EUR/USD 1.3451 -0.04 % -0.0006 USD/JPY 100.14 0.13 % 0.1300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7052 -- 0.003 10-YR BUND YLD 1.706 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD $1,287.96 -- $1.05 US CRUDE $94.21 +0.48 % 0.45 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia share rally on Yellen effect > US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at new highs after Yellen hearing > Nikkei scales 6-mth high, heads for best weekly rise in 4 years > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise as Yellen backs current stimulus > FOREX-Yen slips after Yellen hearing sparks risk rally > PRECIOUS-Gold climbs for third session on US stimulus outlook > METALS-Copper up, but set for biggest weekly fall in nearly 3 mths > Brent keeps above $108; on track for biggest weekly gain since July COMPANY NEWS: VIVENDI Vivendi said it was progressing with its plan to hive off its largest business, France's No. 2 telecom operator SFR, and had not seen red flags that could derail the project slated for middle of next year. The music, pay-TV, and telecoms conglomerate also on Thursday confirmed its annual targets for its four business units after it posted operating profit down 23 percent to 730 million euros ($978.53 million), hurt by continued pressure on SFR brought on by an ongoing mobile price war in France. BARCLAYS The British bank is cutting 1,700 jobs in its UK network as automation increases across its branches.