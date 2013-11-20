LONDON Nov 20 European shares were expected to extend the previous session's declines on Wednesday, with losses on Wall Street and in Asia and concerns about company earnings prompting investors to trade cautiously.

The third-quarter earnings season has disappointed, with Thomson Reuters Starmine data showing 49 percent companies on the STOXX Europe 600 missing earnings forecasts and 63 percent reporting revenues below expectations, against 42 percent and 43 percent respectively in the previous quarter.

Analysts have steadily cut their profit estimates for European companies since the start of the year, Datastream showed, suggesting that earnings have yet to reflect a pick up in economic activity in Europe.

Investors' focus will be on U.S. economic data releases, including retail sales, and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting for hints on the timing of an expected cut in stimulus. The minutes from the Bank of England's last policy meeting are also due later in the session.

"The FOMC minutes may offer insights into how members interpreted incoming economic data in the light of the government shutdown," Credit Agricole said in a note.

"Market participants will focus on discussions on prospects for tapering and how the committee can best communicate its intentions. A discussion of potential changes to forward guidance, in particular any adjustments to the threshold levels, would be of interest."

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke also adopted a dovish tone on Tuesday and said the central bank will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for as long as needed.

Investors will also scrutinise U.S. data for hints about the market's near-term direction. Weekly mortgage data is due at 1200 GMT, while retail sales numbers for October will be published at 1330 GMT.

Ahead of the market open, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.3 percent lower, pointing to a weaker start.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 percent on Wednesday. U.S. Shares fell 0.1 to 0.4 percent on Tuesday, when the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.7 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > Dollar pressured, shares supported by Bernanke comments > Dow, S&P retreat for second day; Best Buy weighs > Nikkei steady, exporters rise on weak yen, financials retreat > U.S. bond prices fall on Bunds, corporate supply > Dollar slips vs euro after Bernanke's comments > Gold rangebound as markets await Fed minutes for stimulus clues > London copper climbs as Bernanke reaffirms stimulus > Oil rises on stimulus hopes, U.S. demand; Brent above $107

COMPANY NEWS

ROCHE

Roche said its drug Kadcyla, a treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer, was approved in Europe following U.S. approval in February. For more, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

Bethmann Bank and Merck Finck & Co are the only remaining bidders for Credit Suisse's German private banking business, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Wednesday.

THYSSENKRUPP

German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp pushed back the publication of its annual financial results as talks to sell a steel plant in the United States entered the home stretch.

BARCLAYS

Barclays is exploring options for its index business after equity index provider MSCI Inc approached the British bank recently about buying the unit, according to several people familiar with the situation.

DIAGEO

Alcoholic drinks maker Diageo does not need to buy rival Beam Inc, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday, since it is expanding its existing whiskeys and launching new ones.

L'OREAL

The cosmetics group said its Beaute Createurs mail order unit, which generated turnover of 87 million euros in the last 12 months, plans to cease its activity in the first half of next year following a "structural weakening" of the mail order business model.

EADS

Emirates' whopping order for 50 of the world's biggest jets should end doubts about the project that had even crept into manufacturer Airbus, the airline's chief told Reuters, adding it was so sure of filling the planes it might have bought 10 more.