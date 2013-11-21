PARIS, Nov 21 European stocks are set to fall on Thursday,
tracking losses on Wall Street, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last policy meeting signalled the central bank could start to wind down its
stimulus measures in the next few months.
At 0710 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.7
percent.
Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 policy meeting, released on Wednesday,
showed the bank's officials felt they could start scaling back the
asset-purchase programme at one of its next few meetings if economic conditions
warranted it.
Wall Street reversed course after the Fed minutes, with all three major U.S.
stock indexes closing lower on Wednesday.
"Essentially, this puts significant pressure on the November jobs reading
and if we see a non-farm payrolls print around the 200,000 mark then tapering
will be probable," IG market strategist Stan Shamu wrote in a note.
"The question then will be whether or not good economic data will be enough
to nullify the impact of reduced quantitative easing."
Also hitting sentiment on Thursday, data showed activity in China's vast
factory sector grew at a milder pace in November on shrinking new export orders.
The mood was brighter in Japan, where Tokyo's Nikkei surged 1.9
percent, propelled by a jump in foreign buying and plans by a major government
fund to invest more of its $2 trillion funds in riskier assets, while the Bank
of Japan maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy and said the economy was
recovering moderately.
Investors will keep a close eye on euro zone's flash PMI readings for
November. Economists expect manufacturing PMI to hit 51.5, compared with 51.3
prior, while services PMI is seen at 51.9, compared with 51.6 prior and
composite PMI at 52, compared with 51.9 prior.
European stocks have sharply rallied in the past five months, with the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index surging 22 percent and hitting
five-year highs, a rally fuelled by improved macro data as well as by massive
liquidity pumped by central banks.
The rally has lost steam in the past two weeks, however, as a batch of mixed
company results and concerns over the outlook for the Fed's quantitative easing
programme dented investors' appetite for risky assets.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0714 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,781.37 -0.36 % -6.5
NIKKEI 15,365.60 1.92 % 289.52
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 547.82 -1.15 % -6.36
EUR/USD 1.3432 -0.04 % -0.0006
USD/JPY 100.73 0.71 % 0.7100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.790 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.777 -- 0.06
SPOT GOLD $1,246.81 0.34 % $4.22
US CRUDE $93.56 -0.31 % -0.29
COMPANY NEWS:
EADS
The European aerospace group is planning to cut up to 20 percent of the
roughly 40,000-strong workforce at its newly created Airbus Defence & Space
division, German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday, citing "informed
sources".
ZURICH, SWISS RE
Zurich Insurance has sold its remaining stake in New China Life Insurance
(NCI) to Swiss Re and some undisclosed investors for $943 million, as
it pushes ahead with an attempt to diversify its Asian portfolio.
REPSOL
The chief executive of Mexico's state-run oil monopoly Pemex on
Wednesday criticized the compensation paid to the chairman of Spain's Repsol as
excessive, amid a dispute between the two that originated from Argentina.
BHP
The miner says it has reduced planned capital expenditure by 25 per cent to
$16 billion for the 2014 financial year" and expects demand for potash to grow
by about two to three per cent per annum to 2030.
GENERALI
The Italian insurer said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to sell its
Fata Assicurazioni Danni unit, which focuses on agricultural risks, for 179
million euros.
BMW
Luxury carmaker BMW has orders for nearly 10,000 of its i3 electric cars,
the first of which were delivered in Germany last week, the company's global
sales chief, Ian Robertson, said at the Los Angels Auto Show on Wednesday.
FIAT
Chrysler Group LLC, which is majority owned by the Italian automaker, has
added four banks to help underwrite its proposed initial public offering, as the
U.S. automaker looks to launch the deal as soon as early December, according to
people familiar with the matter.
TELECOM ITALIA
Europe's top telecoms regulator Neelie Kroes said she would stick to her
position in a conflict with Italy over its plan to lower the wholesale broadband
prices that the Italian phone company charges its rivals to rent its copper
lines.
BANCA CARIGE
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the Genoa-based bank on
Wednesday, saying it would be difficult for the lender to boost its capital base
as required by the Bank of Italy.
PEUGEOT, RENAULT
The carmakers are about to end cross-shareholdings in two French plants that
made up their last production alliance in the country, spokespeople for the
companies said on Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg report.
CARREFOUR, CASINO
The French government said it would sue E.Leclerc, the country's
second-biggest retailer, before a Paris commercial court over what it described
as unfair relations with its suppliers.
EDF
The utility has launched a 1.4-bln-euro "green bond" maturing in 2021, with
a 2.25 pct annual coupon, that will exclusively finance renewable energy
projects. The issue was twice oversubscribed, opening new channels of financing
in hydropower and energy services, EDF said.
REED ELSEVIER
The business information group said it could return more cash to
shareholders after investing in new products to grow revenues and making bolt-on
acquisitions.