LONDON Nov 28 European shares headed for a broadly steady open on Thursday, with a likely fall in volumes due to a U.S. holiday seen prompting investors to avoid strong bets, although Germany's DAX could inch up to another record high.

At 0726 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 futures and France's CAC were flat, while futures for Germany's DAX were 0.2 percent higher.

The DAX cash index set a new record peak in the previous session, helped by a coalition deal in the country.

"There is a strong uptrend. Nevertheless, given the extremely overbought readings on the longer-term technical indicators, there is scope for a pullback in the near-term," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said.

The DAX's 14-day relative strength index surged to 77.9, the highest since May. A level above 70 is seen "overbought" and often leads to a pullback.

U.S. markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will finish early at 1800 GMT on Friday, leaving the focus on European data releases, with German unemployment and inflation numbers due at 0855 GMT and 1300 GMT respectively and the euro zone's sentiment indicators at 1000 GMT.

Thursday's data showed Switzerland's economy grew a touch more than expected in the third quarter on the back of a pick-up in exports of goods and government spending.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday and remained on track to post its third straight month of gains. It has risen in 16 out of the past 18 months and climbed to a five-year high earlier this month.

In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended at historic highs on Wednesday, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to its highest close in nearly six years on Thursday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > Nikkei nears 5-1/2 yr peak as yen sags; rupiah, baht slide > Dow and S&P 500 hit records, Nasdaq lifted by tech > Nikkei scales 6-month high as exporters rally on weak yen > TREASURIES-Prices add to losses after weak seven-year auction > Yen nurses losses after fresh lows vs dollar, euro > Gold steady after two-day drop, hovers near 4-1/2-month low > LME copper edges up, on track for 3 pct fall in Nov > Brent holds above $111 as supply worries offset higher US crude stocks

COMPANY NEWS

E.ON

Handelsblatt reports company sources as saying the company plans to sell subsidiary E.ON Italia and exit the Italian market where it suffers from high taxes and weak demand. According to industry sources, the paper says, the unit's sale price is estimated to surpass 2 billion euros.

RIO TINTO

The global miner unveiled plans to increase its mine capacity to 350 million tonnes by 2017, cutting costs by $3 billion by not digging brand new mines and slowing the expansion by about two years.

SIEMENS

The German engineer expects its Infrastructure & Cities (I&C) business, which has been hit by project delays and restructuring, to reach its profitability target this financial year.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany's biggest lender is in exclusive talks with private equity firm Permira to sell the loss-making part of its wealth management business in the UK, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

REPSOL

The board of Spain's Repsol unanimously agreed on Wednesday to start formal talks with Argentina over a compensation offer for assets Buenos Aires seized last year that could end an 18-month standoff between the two countries.

EURAZEO

French private investment fund Eurazeo said on Thursday it would sell around 37 percent of its stake in goose down jacket maker Moncler as part of the Italian company's upcoming initial public offering.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS is the latest multinational bank to curb the use of electronic chat rooms over concerns that regulators view some of the forums as potential venues

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest bank, plans to close about 50 branch offices in the Paris region by 2015, French daily Les Echos said.

EDF

French state-controlled utility EDF said it had sold its 49 percent stake in Slovak energy group Stredoslovenská Energetika to Czech energy company EPH. EDF said the transaction valued the stake at approximately 400 million euros.

RWE

Npower, the UK arm of Germany utility RWE, is expected on Thursday to announce it is moving 1,000 back-office jobs to India from Britain and axing another 400 in the UK, a source familiar with the matter said.

THOMAS COOK

The company posted a 49 percent jump in full-year operating profit and raised its cost-cutting target as part of the holiday firm's successful turnaround programme.

KINGFISHER

Europe's biggest home improvements retailer posted third-quarter profit at the lower end of forecasts and cautioned that its markets remained tough, particularly in France where consumer confidence is weak.