PARIS, June 12 European equities were set to open steady on Thursday as the market's recent sharp rally stalls, while Alstom will be in the spotlight again after a report saying Hitachi Ltd was set to join the brawl for the French group's energy business. Japan's Nikkei business daily reported that Hitachi is in talks on joining Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Siemens AG's joint bid for Alstom's unit. At 0624 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent. A technical glitch on Thursday morning has forced Euronext to postpone the start of its regulated cash markets, the operator said. "This issue is still under investigation. During this period, members are currently not able to send orders to the market," the operator of the Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Lisbon stock markets said in a statement. European shares have been rallying strongly on the back of fresh measures from the European Central Bank to boost the region's economic recovery, but corporate profit warnings on Wednesday and a cut by the World Bank of its global growth forecast dampened investor appetite for stocks, sparking a pull-back in Europe and on Wall Street. "Many traders used the World Bank's cut to its global growth forecast as an excuse for a bit of profit taking which resulted in a fairly orderly exit out of equities," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note. "Volume did pick up a bit on the way down and there was no apparent interest from bargain hunters so all the chatter has now turned to how much further we have to go?" Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,943.89 -0.35 % -6.9 NIKKEI 14973.53 -0.64 % -95.95 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 492.61 -0.34 % -1.66 EUR/USD 1.3536 0.03 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 102.04 -0.02 % -0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.640 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.402 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,260.70 0.04 % $0.46 US CRUDE $104.68 0.27 % 0.28 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES DIP, OIL RISES ON IRAQ WORRIES > WALL ST ENDS LOWER AFTER WORLD BANK CUTS FORECAST > NIKKEI FALLS ON WORLD BANK'S LOWER GROWTH FORECAST > FOREX-EURO HOVERS NEAR 4-MONTH TROUGH; KIWI JUMPS ON RBNZ RATE HIKE > PRECIOUS-PALLADIUM STEADY NEAR 13-1/2 YEAR HIGH ON SUPPLY FEARS > METALS-LME COPPER STEADY NEAR 1-MTH LOW, CHINA SIGNALS MIXED > BRENT CLIMBS ABOVE $110 ON ESCALATING VIOLENCE IN IRAQ COMPANY NEWS: ALSTOM, SIEMENS Hitachi Ltd is in talks on joining Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Siemens AG's joint bid for Alstom SA's energy operations, the Nikkei business daily reported, citing a top Hitachi executive. SANOFI French drug maker Sanofi and its partner Regeneron on Thursday said they had obtained positive phase three results for their Sarilumab rheumatoid arthritis drug. BNP PARIBAS The threat that French bank BNP Paribas could be suspended from clearing clients' dollar transactions could be disruptive to the international financial system, the head of the French central bank said on Wednesday. IMPERIAL TOBACCO The British tobacco firm is evaluating a deal for assets likely to be divested from Reynolds American Inc and Lorillard Inc if the two U.S. tobacco companies proceed with a proposed combination, according to people familiar with the matter. AIRBUS Airbus does not expect any negative impact from the cancellation of 70 A350 aircraft by Dubai's Emirates airline, the chief executive of the European planemaker said on Wednesday. GENERALI, TELECOM ITALIA Insurer Generali, one of four key owners of Telecom Italia, decided to exit ahead of time a seven-year shareholder agreement to control the Italian phone company, making room for future new investors. HOCHTIEF The group's Australian subsidiary Leighton said it may sell its John Holland roads and rail business as Hochtief seeks to cut debt and potentially finance a bid for full ownership. NOVARTIS Tokyo prosecutors raided the Japanese unit of Novartis AG on suspicion of manipulating data to promote the Swiss drugmaker's best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan, a local Novartis spokeswoman said. SPANISH BANKS Spain's banks are creating a form of "bad bank" to pool their stakes in struggling companies, bankers and financial advisers said, in a scheme aimed at reviving firms hit by the country's deep recession. FRAPORT The airline operator said on Thursday that May passenger numbers at its main hub Frankfurt rose 3.7 percent and cargo was up 6.9 percent. JENOPTIK The Austrian family Humer aims to sell its 14.01 percent stake in the company, according to German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung. There have been exploratory talks with representatives of the state government of Thuringia, the paper said, citing financial sources. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)