PARIS, Aug 19 European stocks were set to rise on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's rally and tracking solid gains on Wall Street as investors' concerns over the Ukrainian crisis eased. At 0625 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent. U.S. equities rallied on Monday, with The Nasdaq Composite closing at a 14-year high, as worries of an escalation in the Ukrainian conflict abated. Ukrainian government forces reported new successes overnight, building on a weekend breakthrough when troops raised the national flag in Luhansk, a city held by pro-Russian separatists since fighting began in April. European stocks had fallen in the past two months, with the FTSEurofirst 300 losing as much as 7.4 percent between late June and early August, knocked by fears that an escalation of the Ukrainian crisis and tensions between the West and Moscow could derail Europe's fragile economic recovery and hit corporate results. Shares in European oil companies will be in focus on Tuesday as Brent crude futures stayed near a 14-month low reached on Monday, dragged by weak demand and easing concerns over risks to supply. The STOXX 600 energy sector - home of oil majors such as Total , BP and Repsol - has tumbled 10 percent since mid-June, mirroring a 12 percent slide in oil prices. Shares in Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk will be in focus after the group reported a second-quarter net profit above forecasts thanks to better profits in its container shipping business. The firm also raised its full-year underlying profit outlook and said it would initiate a share buy-back programme. As Europe's earnings season draws to an end, about 52 percent of STOXX 600 companies have met or beaten earnings forecasts, and 48 percent have missed, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,971.74 0.85 % 16.68 NIKKEI 15449.79 0.83 % 127.19 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 511.38 0.5 % 2.53 EUR/USD 1.3348 -0.1 % -0.0014 USD/JPY 102.56 0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.391 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.014 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,299.23 0.16 % $2.04 US CRUDE $96.86 0.47 % 0.45 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES, DOLLAR RISE ON HOPES OF UKRAINE PROGRESS > US STOCKS-WALL ST RALLIES ON M&A BLITZ AND HOMEBUILDER DATA > NIKKEI RISES TO 2-WEEK HIGH ON UPBEAT U.S. DATA; SKYMARK SHINES > FOREX-DOLLAR STABILISES AFTER U.S. HOUSING DATA, FED STANCE IN FOCUS > PRECIOUS-GOLD TICKS UP ON FUND INFLOWS, SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND > METALS-STRONGER DOLLAR SNUFFS OUT COPPER REBOUND > BRENT EDGES UP TOWARDS $102, BUT STILL NEAR 14-MTH LOW A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK The Danish shipping and oil group reported a second-quarter net profit above forecasts thanks to better profits in its container shipping business Maersk Line. The group also raised its full-year underlying profit outlook and said it would initiate a share buy-back programme. THYSSENKRUPP ThyssenKrupp aims to double operating profit in several years from its target of around 1.2 billion euros for the current year to end-September, business newspaper Handelsblatt said on Monday, citing sources close to the company. PERSIMMON The group says first-half pretax profit rises 57 percent, revenue up 33 percent. METRO A spokesman for the retailer told daily Tagesspiegel it was not discussing a merger of its Kaufhof department stores chain with rival Karstadt, after the latter was taken over by Austrian Rene Benko. VIVENDI, TELEFONICA, TELECOM ITALIA Telefonica will offer the French media group a television content-sharing deal alongside its bid for Vivendi's Brazilian broadband telecoms business GVT, taking its overall offer to around 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion), a source said on Monday. STANDARD CHARTERED The bank is close to a deal to pay between $200 million and $300 million to resolve allegations by New York's banking regulator that it failed to review high-risk transactions, two years after agreeing to reform its practices, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. ASTRAZENECA The drugmaker said U.S. Department of Justice has closed an investigation into Plato clinical trial for Brilinta. The company also announced positive top-line results from phase III programme of CAZ-AVI. SANOFI The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted tentative approval for Eli Lilly and Co and Boehringer Ingelheim's insulin injection that helps control sugar levels in diabetes patients, said Lilly in a statement. Although the drug, Basaglar, meets all regulatory requirements for approval, it is subject to an automatic stay order of 30 months because of litigation filed by Sanofi. ELECTROLUX Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States, an important market for the Swedish appliances maker, rose by 12.4 percent year-on-year in July, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed. Electrolux generated roughly third of group sales in North America last year. LINDT & SPRUENGLI The Swiss chocolate maker on Tuesday confirmed its full-year sales and profitability target after net profit rose 14 percent in the first half, helped by strong volume growth and price hikes. 