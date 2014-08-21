LONDON Aug 21 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 8 to 10 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday; Germany's DAX to gain 20 to 23 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 1 to 2 points higher, or up 0.1 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :

KONINKLIJKE AHOLD NV Q2

RTL GROUP SA Q2

PREMIER OIL PLC INTERIM

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG H1

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

Q2 2014 Dollar Tree Inc

Q2 2014 Gap Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0700 FR Markit Flash PMI

0730 DE Markit Flash PMI

0800 EZ Markit Flash PMI

0830 GB Retail Sales

1230 US Initial Jobless

1345 US Markit Mfg PMI

1400 US Existing Home Sales

1400 US Philly Fed Business

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > ASIA SHARES SLIP AS CHINA DISAPPOINTS, JAPAN BUCKS TREND > US STOCKS-DOW, S&P 500 RISE AFTER FED MINUTES REASSURE ON RATES > NIKKEI RISES TO 3-WK HIGH AS FED MINUTES HURT YEN, BUOY EXPORTERS > TREASURIES-YIELDS CLIMB TO ONE-WEEK PEAKS ON FED MINUTES > DOLLAR SURGES ON HAWKISH-SOUNDING FED, AUSSIE HIT BY CHINA PMI > GOLD EXTENDS LOSING STREAK; TRADES AT 2-WK LOW ON STRONG DOLLAR > LONDON COPPER STAYS AROUND $7,000 AS CHINA FACTORY GROWTH SLOWS > BRENT EDGES DOWN TO $102, NEAR 14-MONTH LOW, ON CHINA CONCERNS (Reporting by Atul Prakash)