PARIS, Aug 22 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 points lower, or down 0.03 percent, Germany's DAX to open 5 points lower, or down 0.05 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 3 points lower, or down 0.07 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : POLYUS GOLD INTERNATIONAL LTD H1 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major company due to report results. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : No major data expected. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0507 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,992.37 0.29 % 5.86 NIKKEI 15550.43 -0.23 % -35.77 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 512.71 0.46 % 2.37 EUR/USD 1.3285 0.03 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 103.76 -0.06 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.410 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.994 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,279.25 0.18 % $2.26 US CRUDE $93.83 -0.14 % -0.13 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES HITCH A RIDE ON WALL STREET'S RECORD > US STOCKS-S&P 500 SETS RECORD CLOSE ON SIGNS OF HEALTHIER ECONOMY > NIKKEI RISES FOR 10TH DAY ON STRONG U.S. SHARES, DATA > FOREX-DOLLAR RALLY PAUSES AS JACKSON HOLE TAKES CENTRE STAGE > GOLD NEAR 2-MONTH LOW; SET FOR WEEKLY DROP ON INTEREST RATE FEARS > METALS-LONDON COPPER EYES BIGGEST WEEKLY RISE IN SEVEN WEEKS > BRENT BELOW $103, HEADS FOR 2ND WEEKLY LOSS AS OIL GLUT PERSISTS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)