PARIS, Aug 27 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 10 to 11 points lower, or down 0.16 percent, Germany's DAX to open 12 to 13 points lower, or down 0.14 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 10 to 11 points lower, or down 0.25 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG H1 MARINE HARVEST ASA Q2 SWISS PRIME SITE AG H1 SEADRILL LTD Q2 EIFFAGE SA H1 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 Brown-Forman Corp. Q2 2014 Tiffany & Co. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE GfK Consumer Sent Sep 0600 DE Import Prices Jul 0645 FR Business Climate Aug 0645 FR Ind Investment Q2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,000.02 0.11 % 2.1 NIKKEI 15542.45 0.14 % 21.23 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 514.36 0.39 % 2.01 EUR/USD 1.3161 -0.05 % -0.0006 USD/JPY 104.05 0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.389 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.940 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,282.94 0.18 % $2.30 US CRUDE $93.89 0.03 % 0.03 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS UP, ECB TALK PRESSURES EURO > US STOCKS-S&P 500 SCORES FIRST CLOSE ABOVE 2,000; DATA HELPS > NIKKEI EDGES UP ON WALL ST GAINS, KAWASAKI KISEN RISES ON ROE HOPE > DOLLAR SETS 13-MTH HIGH AS EURO STRUGGLES ON ECB EASING EXPECTATIONS > PRECIOUS-GOLD DRIFTS HIGHER; FIRM DOLLAR AND EQUITIES LIMIT UPSIDE > LONDON COPPER STEADY, SUPPORTED BY BRIGHTER U.S. SIGNALS > BRENT NUDGES UP NEAR $103, RECOVERS FROM 14-MONTH LOW (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)